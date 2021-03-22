The Tallassee High School's Alumni Association's Hall of Pride induction ceremony was held at the 1220 Events Center on Gilmer Avenue on Thursday, March 18.
First, the 2021 Hall of Pride Service Award was given to the late J.E. Hot O'Brien for the long-lasting impact he had in the school system and the community. John Edward (Hot) O'Brien, who was a teacher, coach, athletic director, principal, and revered mentor, was born on March 16, 1906. He and his wife Clara Lee Tillery (1907-1998) are buried in Rose Hill Cemetery.
He graduated from Dadeville High School, Dadeville, AL in 1924, where he excelled in baseball, basketball, and football.
Coach Hot O'Brien earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Birmingham-Southern College in 1930 and a Masters degree from the University of Alabama in 1958.
He got his nickname "Hot" at BSC. Basketball coach Ben Englebert called O'Brien from the bench and said, "Get in there, O'Brien, and get hot." The crowd heard the admonition and took up the chant. He excelled in the game and the press picked up the nickname and the legend endeared.
J.E. Hot O'Brien's former football player, friend and Tallassee native Bill Patterson, accepted the honorary plaque on his behalf.
"This is an honor to be able to represent my coach, Coach Hot O'Brien," Patterson said. "When I met him, he was one of the nicest guys you have ever been around. He was great. He was a great family man. Although he did not have children, he and Mrs. O'Brien considered everybody their child."
Patterson recalled a funny memory of O'Brien.
"We had a science teacher named Alvin McCraney. Alvin was one of the first ones to buy a Volkswagen, and he was bragging about how much gas he was going to save by having that Volkswagen. So, Coach O'Brien always had a little scheme going and he asked me, "Bill will you keep five gallons of gas at your house every week so we can fill up Alvin's car when he goes to class?" So, what we did for about 3 weeks, when he was in class, we would go out there and fill that Volkswagen up. We never said a word, until, one day he told Coach O'Brien, "Coach you ain't going to believe this, I have not put a drop of gas in that Volkswagen since I've had it." And, we had to finally breakdown, but it was funny how long he drove that car not knowing we were putting gas in it."
Each year the Hall of Pride averages four inductions. This year, there were five inductions, one of which was very bitter-sweet. The alumni association's own Lacey Brewer was added to the list of 2021 Hall of Pride inductees after she passed away in February. Brewer was a Tallassee native and she was a dedicated and active member of the community.
"Lacey was involved in Tallassee on many levels," coordinator Suzannah Solomon Wilson said.
Brewer was a member of the Tallassee Board of Education since 2016.
"She participated in Read Across America every year," Wilson continued. "Reading to hundreds of Tallassee schoolchildren."
Brewer was also the secretary of the Tallassee High School Alumni Association that she and Wilson cofounded.
"In 9 years, she only missed one meeting and that was because she overslept. I think she went to a Tallassee game the night before. It was not like Lacey to not let someone know that she would not be there so we were concerned. By the time we decided to go to her house and knock on her door to see if she was ok, she called and apologized for not being there. That was just the kind of person she was," Wilson said.
Brewer was a THS graduate and she held on to her Tallassee Pride long after she graduated.
"Tallassee High School was an important part of Lacey's life and she organized many class reunions for the Class of 85. She was instrumental in making sure the class had a sign at O'Brien Stadium every year." Wilson said.
Brewer was also a member of the McCraney Cottle Arts Council, a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Tallassee Library Board. She was a dedicated member of Tallassee's First United Methodist Church.
"Lacey's love for all things Tallassee and the impact she made on the community will be remembered by two scholarships that have been established in her honor," Wilson said.
Brewer's brother Barry and sister Holly were present for the induction ceremony and accepted the honorary plaque on her behalf.
THS graduate, Michell Cole, was inducted into the 2021 Hall of Pride. Cole was born in Tallassee and graduated from THS in 1992. After high school, Cole attended Alabama A&M University and earned a B.S. in Forestry Management in 1997. She earned a Master's degree in Adult Education from Auburn University in 2010 and is currently a Ph.D. candidate at Auburn University in Adult Education with an emphasis on Higher Education.
She is currently the Outreach Director for the Center for Environmental Studies at the Urban-Rural Interface (CESURI) at Auburn University and an instructor for Urban Forestry at Auburn University. CESURI is housed at the School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences and supports research, teaching, and outreach related to managing urban growth and our natural resources.
She manages the Center's website and most of its online presence through various forms of electronic communications, including an online newsletter.
Cole plans many educational events for students and, through her work, thousands of grade school children can see firsthand what university scientists are doing.
Cole is the Auburn University advisor for MANRRS (Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Related Sciences). Through this program, Cole helps students in the School of Forestry and Wildlife make connections in their field of study.
She also directs the annual Resume and Interview Day for students at THS. As the coordinator,
she brings business owners and other professionals to THS to simulate real interviews, which helps prepare students for college and job interviews. She conducts a "Dress for Success" presentation for all the seniors.
"One of the things that I love to tell the kids is "never give up"," Cole said. "If you fail, never give up because fail- FAIL means First Attempt In Learning. End is not the end. In fact, END means Effort Never Dies. If you get a "no" as an answer, remember no, and we all say no a lot, means NO- Next Opportunity. Change your mindset. Don't forget, you can start late, start over, be unsure, act differently, try and fail, and still succeed."
Sylvia Phillips a member of the THS Class of 1974 was inducted in the 2021 Hall of Pride.
Sylvia Farrow Phillips was born in Birmingham. Her family moved to Tallassee when she was three years old. She attended school in Tallassee, first at R.R. Moton School during 1st -8th grade, and then Tallassee High School.
When she was in the 7th grade, Tallassee City Schools started its integration plan, and students at R.R. Moton were given a choice to stay at R. R. Moton or attend THS. The Tallassee chapter of the NAACP decided that it was best for Sylvia to stay at R.R. Moton. During her 8th-grade year, she began her journey at THS in her 9th-grade year. At THS, she was on the Talla-Hi News staff, Student Council, and was the first Black Spirit Representative, elected her freshman year. She was one of the coordinators of the first student walk-out at THS. Minority students were concerned that there were no Black students on the Student Council or the two cheerleader squads. Working with THS principal Mac McArthur and counselor Paul Taylor, their efforts led to a change in the school's constitution requiring at least two Black students on the Student Council and cheerleader squads. She and Twanna Miliner Brown were selected to be the first Black speakers at the commencement of their senior year.
Sylvia Phillips attended Alabama State University and earned a B.S. in psychology with a minor in education in 1979. She holds two Master's degrees, one in Mental Retardation from Alabama State University with certification from the University of Alabama in Specific Learning Disabilities and one in Education Leadership from Alabama State University.
In 1990, she accepted a job at Holtville High School in the Elmore County school system, and began a 17-year career of not only teaching but mentoring and guiding students.
She wrote the Elmore County school system Alabama Occupational Diploma curriculum in 2002. She also developed the Lee v. Macon faculty training program for Holtville High School in 1999 and served on the faculty courtesy committee, the crisis management team, and was student council sponsor.
From 2007 to 2017 Sylvia Phillips worked in the Bullock County school system as a Special Education coordinator.
Phillips served as chairperson of the disciplinary committee for the central office and developed universal precautionary presentations for teacher professional development. She served on the Teacher of the Year selection committee and was a member of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools.
Phillips' service to the community extends beyond the classroom to her church, Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She serves as superintendent of Sunday School and as President of the Women's Auxiliary in the Elmore Rehoboth Baptist District and is a member of the Southeast Missionary Baptist Convention where she serves as a chief lecturer for mission education.
"Without a doubt, all the glory goes to God," Phillips said. "I have certainly had an interesting life. Tallassee has always been special to me."
"My mother was on the NAACP committee to choose people to go to Tallassee High School and I was not one of them. There was a reason for that. I wasn't going to be cooperative," Phillips continued.
Phillips recalled a THS librarian and math teacher that inspired her to go on and do great things.
Mrs. Olivia Pienezza Solomon, a member of THS Class of 1955 was inducted in the 2021 Hall of Pride.
Solomon was an educator, author, historian, beloved Alabama short story writer, and Folklorist. She was born on June 1, 1937, in Tallassee and died on Jan. 3, 2008. She was the daughter of Harry Merrill Pienezza (1910-1953) and Mackie Irene Hornsby (1912-1993).
Solomon graduated from THS in 1955, where she served as editor of the Talla-Hi News, a member of the THS Long Blue Line, and Glee Club. Olivia was also a brilliant oratorical and debate champion.
She earned her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees from the University of Alabama in 1958 and 1962. While at the University of Alabama, she worked in the Department of Theatre & Dance and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Society, which recognizes academic achievement in the arts and sciences. In the summer of 1959, Olivia worked summer stock in New York City, Westport Country Playhouse in Westport, Connecticut, and the Ogunquit Playhouse in Ogunquit, Maine.
Solomon and her husband, Jack Payne Solomon (1927-2012), married on Feb. 5, 1960, in Camden. Their children are Jacqueline Solomon Payne (1960-2019), Suzannah Solomon Wilson, and James Marion (Will) Solomon.
In her professional career, she taught English, for 14 years, at Troy State College, now Troy University, in 1959-1960 and 1968-1971; Auburn University from 1963-1968; and Auburn University at Montgomery in 1971-1972.
Solomon was a meticulous researcher and prolific writer. She and her husband Jack wrote and published more than 20 books on folklore, short stories, and local histories. They also wrote and directed many children's plays. During their writing years, the couple focused on revealing Alabama culture through folklore, graveyard epitaphs, ghost stories, and homegrown recipes and remedies. Their folklore works include Cracklin' Bread and Asfidity, Ghosts and Goosebumps, Zickary Zan, Sweet Bunch of Daisies, Honey in the Rock, and Gone Home. A collection of her short stories, Wild Wildwood Flower, was published by Portals Press in Tuscaloosa.
Her most cherished work, Our Bethel, is an extensive history of her beloved First United
Methodist Church of Tallassee. She was instrumental in the erection of the historical marker for the First United Methodist Church of Tallassee and wrote its text. Solomon also wrote Tukabatchi Sketches, the life and times of the Muskogee (Creek) Indians and their seat of government at Tukabatchi, for the Upper Muskogee (Creek) Nation.
Her book, The Tallassee Armory 1864-1865 is a record of the Civil War history of the Tallassee Confederate Armory and the Tallassee carbine.
Some of the Solomon Family Papers (1969-1990), manuscripts, research notes, tapes, videos, folklore class teaching materials, and correspondence are housed at Auburn University Special Collections & Archives Department.
Solomon's son Will accepted the honorary plaque on her behalf.
"First of all, I would like to thank the Tallassee High School Association for existing. I think it's a great idea. I think every high school should have an alumni association. When thinking about the five inductees today, they affected a lot of people in a lot of different ways. Although they all had a lot of things in common, I think the biggest thing they have in common is they lived to serve others, and they loved people. When you think about the lives that have been affected by these five people it really does boggle the imagination," Solomon said.
"Mother instilled in her children a love of learning. And everything that she did, she did it with passion. She taught us to be well-rounded, and, again, a love for learning because she was a lifelong learner," Solomon continued.
In closing, Wilson explained the impacts the inductees had and continue to have on the community.
"They had what I call the "purple power". They had that Tallassee Pride that we all have. They all made an impact, and they all did it in different ways," Wilson said. "Coach O'Brien did it by coaching and mentoring young men. Michell does it by mentoring her students at Auburn and the children at her church. Sylvia did it for years for her students and continues to at her church with her women's missions. My mother did it through her writing and her research and coming to the school and telling ghost stories and reading palms. Lacey did it by motivating her class to make sure that they have a sign at the ball field and they will continue to have that sign. They all had that purple power in their own way."