The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Christmas parade on Saturday, and with 80 participants, chamber director Jerry Cunningham said there was an uptick in entries this year compared last year and even the year before.
"We had a little more than last year," Cunningham said.
Cunningham believes the parade went well.
"From my standpoint, everything went good," he said. "Based on previous years in mind, from my perspective, everything went as planned."
Cunningham said it took a lot to bring the parade to fruition and he appreciates all the hard work.
"Everyone played a part and for that, I am thankful," he said.