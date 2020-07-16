With just under a month before the annual teachers’ luncheon, event coordinators have made the decision to move the event to Reeltown High School to better meet social distancing guidelines.
“In order to have the luncheon and try to socially distance everyone we have moved the luncheon to Reeltown High Cafeteria,” event coordinator Dorothy Carnes said.
The annual luncheon remains scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
The beautifully decorated tables are just one of the event’s highlights.
“We are taking the tables to the school from the church,” Carnes said. “Same set up but only five people to a table.”
For further safeguard against the coronavirus, each guest will be screened before entering.
“We will be taking temperatures of each guest to ensure confidence in safety and precaution,” she said.
Typically, the event is held at Beulah Baptist Church and attended by many teachers, faculty and staff from area schools.
Last year, teachers received cleaning supplies, office supplies, printers, paper and almost every essential item needed to operate a classroom. Teachers who participate are asked for a list of needed supplies and volunteers then reach out to local businesses for donations in order to fulfill those wishes.
The event began 10 years ago and has become widely attended by area in the education field. The annual luncheon relies heavily on local businesses which continually step up to fill the needs in area classrooms.
Last year more than 120 people attended the luncheon.
Carnes said while the luncheon is for teachers, ultimately it serves the students.
To make a donation or to sponsor the luncheon, call Beulah Baptist Church at 256-825-6515.