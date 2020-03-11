It has been another eventful week for the Tallassee Fire Department.
The department was called out in the early morning hours Friday to Paxton Drive for a structure fire. TFD’s Engine 1004, Ladder 1031, Friendship and Reeltown fire departments operated on scene. According to TFD chief Eric Jones, the fire was extinguished and there were no injuries reported.
On Sunday at 3:30 p.m. TFD was dispatched to a smoke odor investigation on Benson Avenue. TFD’s Car 10 arrived on scene and confirmed a working structure fire and requested assistance from Friendship and Reeltown fire departments. TFD’s Engine 1004, Ladder 1031 and Heavy Rescue 1035 operated on the scene. According to Jones, crews made a hard push to the interior and extinguished the fire.
The department also reminds citizens the recent time change is great opportunity to check the batteries in smoke detectors. This should be done on a regular basis and the time change is one way to remember this simple task.