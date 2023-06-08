Brenda Fincher wouldn’t share her age, but the grandmother shared her childhood in East Tallassee on Monday.
Fincher, now a Prattville resident, returned to the Tallassee Municipal Pool with her grandchildren as it opened to the public for the first time since 2019. It is a memory she shared with her grandparents when they lived in Carrville.
“I remember coming to this pool when I was a little girl,” Fincher said. “I had some cousins whose grandparents lived right down the road from here. We could walk. That was a long time ago.”
Fincher brought along Collier Ashmore and Barrett Cook, both 10 and from Wetumpka. She was looking for activities for everyone as she enjoyed a day off work.
“The pool in Prattville is closed on Monday’s,” Fincher said. “I read where this was opening for the first time in a while so we decided to come over.”
Fincher and her grandchildren were some of the first to dip their toes in the cool water Monday after Tallassee Parks and Recreation Department lifeguards completed the first day of swim lessons. It was the first day of open swim at the Tallassee pool since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They were lined up ready to come in,” Tallassee Parks and Recreation director Megan Miller said.
The boys were too busy jumping from the high dive and playing in the water to say much.
“It’s fun,” Barrett said.
“It’s all good,” Collier said.
Fincher did slow Barrett long enough to add more sunscreen.
Miller said there will be five lifeguards hired for the summer and will be on duty for open swim.
Miller said children as young as 4 can take the lessons and all skill levels are welcomed.
The cost for open swims is $3 for children and $5 for adults. Miller said all swimmers are required to wear an appropriate swimsuit.
“It can’t be cut off jeans and T-shirt,” she said.
Miller said Monday was the first day of swim lessons and they went well considering it was the first lessons in so long.
“We had 24 kids in here this morning, 12 in each class and broke off into groups,” Miller said. “Everything went well. We weren’t quite sure what to expect. All the kids had a good time. They listened.”
Miller said there were 72 openings for swim lessons when they opened registration. The first session is full with 24. There are only a couple openings for the June 19-29 session and about 10 openings for the July 10-21 session.