Last summer Tallassee city leaders said the city pool was losing 40,000 gallons of water or more per month as well as the chemicals in too. City leaders had all but decided to close the pool and the adjacent pool house due to lack of funding.
But at last week’s Tallassee City council meeting a last ditch effort to save the pool, at least temporarily, was approved. Citizens have been able to take advantage of the pool in the past but if the work is successful, only the Tallassee Recreation Swim Team will be able to use it.
“We are trying to get the pool serviceable so that the swim team has a place to practice,” councilmember Bill Godwin said. “They do a tremendous job; they represent Tallassee well.”
The pool was built in 1954 by Mr. Vernon Mills and eventually given to the city. It’s age presents difficulties in its maintenance.
The council approved spending up to $10,000 on just the pool to make it usable.
“As you know this pool is like, 70 years old,” Godwin said. “It really isn’t feasible to put a lot of money into it. We are going to try to get the pool functional with the understanding that they need to have a ‘Plan B.’ If the pumps stop or anything else major within the pool itself and we have to go into big dollars we just can’t do it.”
The work will be completed by Tallassee Department of Recreation staff. The work will include stripping and cleaning the pool, attempting to seal the cracks, painting and resealing the pool.
Godwin said the work would not include any of the buildings such as the pool house and this work may not be successful.
“We hope it will get them through the next season but we just don’t know,” Godwin said.