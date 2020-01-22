Cold temperatures did not stop the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, which was held on Monday. The 10th annual MLK March began at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church on Jordan Avenue and continued to the parking lot of the old barber shop at the intersection of Log Circle.
Following the march, participants attended the special MLK program at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, located at 19740 Rifle Range Rd., with keynote speaker Rev. Jennifer Jelks of Tuskegee.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an American federal holiday marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year because King's birthday is Jan. 15.