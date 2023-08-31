How are lessons taught in the classroom reinforced?
For Tallassee High School agribusiness teacher Dr. Daniel Free, the reinforcement of recently acquired knowledge doesn’t come in the classroom but in growing fish and vegetables.
Currently students are participating in an Auburn University program at Tallassee growing tilapia and tomatoes in an aquaculture system in the high school’s greenhouse. While Free knows the science behind the project, he has never grown fish in tanks and recycled the byproducts to grow vegetables.
“I’m learning as we go,” Free said. “But it doesn’t bother me. I’m a nerd and love learning and teaching. This is all the theory they learn in any classroom being applied. Whatever they teach in the class, I can show them here.”
Free said lessons from chemistry, physics, biology, math and even English are used in the various projects in agribusiness.
Free got a headstart on the fish project as Auburn University set up four tanks in the school’s greenhouse in June.
“I wanted to learn the kinks,” Free said. “There were nights I was here until 9:30 p.m. because my ammonia levels spiked, nitrate levels spiked. If not careful you can have a total fish kill.”
The fish survived Free’s trial run and students arrived in early August. Each of the four tanks were assigned to a group of students to maintain during the week and Free on the weekends. Weekends and summers are a consideration when Free introduces a new project to students.
“I try to keep my 5-year-old daughter in mind, because on weekends, I have to be up here with it,” Free said. “She needs to be able to enjoy doing it with me too.”
It is the second year for sophomore Hannah Miller to be in one of Free’s agribusiness classes. She and other students have been learning about the aquaculture cycle for only three weeks but are quickly getting the hang of it.
“It’s all theory they have learned in classrooms here on campus,” Free said.
Daily they visit the greenhouse to test the water and check on the fish and vegetables growing above them.
“Ammonia is getting into alert but not bad,” Miller said. “Our pH is kind of low, it's acidic. We have added 50 grams of lime. It will help the pH some but it could also affect the ammonia. It’s a balance and we have to be careful.”
The fish tanks are made from large totes used in an industrial environment. The tops are cut off and turned upside down. The larger part creates the tank to house about 40 tilapia. The top is turned over where cleaned gravel is placed. The water from the tank is filtered through the gravel with solids collected for fertilizing the garden outside. Bacteria will grow in the gravel converting the waste into something the vegetables can use to grow.
The entire project is monitored by Auburn University. Students file data daily about water conditions, plant conditions and the health of the fish. Representatives of Auburn visit every five weeks.
Last week students measured growth. Free said the fish were 100 grams when placed in the tanks in June. They have since doubled in size.
But it is not as easy as just throwing some feed in a tank and sitting back to watch.
“Feed can also make ammonia levels rise,” Miller said. “When we feed the fish, we have to make sure they eat it all or scoop it out.”
It is the reason for the twice daily feedings currently at 80 grams of food per tank per feeding.
“It is kind of like lunch and dinner,” Miller said.
The Tilapia can not live in a water temperature below 74 degrees. The Tallassee project has four tanks, two shaded, two unshaded. The shaded tanks were running about 82 degrees and the unshaded about 85 degrees. Free said the unshaded tank also grows algae.
“It is eating some of the nutrients for the plants,” Free said. “Those plants aren’t doing as well as those on the shaded tanks.”
The algae also presents issues from time to time for the circulating pumps that bring water from the tank to the filters and gravel bed.
The project isn’t that expensive. It’s meant to help Free reinforce what is learned in the classroom and realize the knowledge can be applied in the real world. Free said any of the students could take the project home and make it work.
“You can find these materials most anywhere,” Free said. “The most expensive part is the pump.”
Tallassee Schools and the students only have time invested in the project. Funding is through a National Science Foundation grant to Auburn University.
The project is also unique in a different way.
“They are getting a national certification called [Aquaculture Training And Online Learning],” Free said. “We will be one of the only schools in the state offering that. They will be industry certified doing this by December.”
Free is excited about the opportunities for his students through the tilapia project to learn something new while reinforcing previous lessons. But Miller said all of Free’s agribusiness classes she has been in has her thinking not only about growing fish but applying the new found knowledge where no grade will be involved.
“I never thought I would be in ag,” Miller said. “I’m really loving this. I’m planning to start my own garden eventually.”