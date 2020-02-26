The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce will celebrate Arbor Day Alabama on Feb. 29 beginning at 7:30 a.m. in the downtown area.
“We will be giving them out on the corner of Barnett Boulevard and South Ann Avenue, across from the police station,” chamber director Jerry Cunningham said.
Alabama Power Company is donating this year’s trees, which include Chestnut Oaks, Pin Oaks and Saucer Magnolia trees.
Not only will tree saplings be available, the chamber will also provide helpful planting tips.
Tallassee has participated in Arbor Day for many years and was recognized as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management in 2016. Tallassee achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: having a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help promote the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits. Tallassee is one of more than 3,400 Tree City USA members.