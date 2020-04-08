With churches being forced to put traditional services on hold during the coronavirus heath pandemic, many are turning to untraditional forms of worship. Most area churches are turning to the internet to reach their congregation through various media platforms.
East Tallassee Church of Christ chose popular meeting app Zoom as the medium for its online services. Church members and friends request and receive a link by email to join the Sunday morning and Wednesday night services.
"At first we worked on a way to deliver a message and pray with our folks that would was going to be essentially 'one way,' from me to them,” pastor Mike McElroy said. “The members would have watched like a TV show. We really wanted a more two-way, involved experience than that."
The services are recorded and also uploaded to the church's Facebook page for people who don't want to use Zoom.
The church found the interactive experience Zoom provides is one of the best things about it.
"It feels much more like being together, like an assembly, even though we're all in our homes,” McElroy said. “I open the meeting 'room' a while before the meeting starts, and our people can see and talk to each other in the gallery view. It sounds a lot like our auditorium before the service starts.
“We have our scripture reading and prayer. Our song leader Gary Moore leads songs. I present a message and we take the Lord's Supper 'together' in the meeting. Many of our members have mailed their offering. We'd rather be in our usual place at 501 Central Blvd. But we're very thankful for the technology that lets us interact and stay connected."
McElroy thinks the online service has been well received by the congregation.
"Our online attendance at the live meeting has grown each week, and our Facebook recordings get hundreds of views,” McElroy said. “It's not as polished a production as I'd love to do, but I hope it connects with people because it feels authentic."
McElroy said not being in the church building on Easter Sunday is going to be an adjustment as it’s outside the norm.
"We love the big crowd and experience of celebrating the Lord's resurrection together,” McElroy said. “But we take the stay-at-home orders very seriously and that's just not possible this year. So we'll have our Zoom service. I hope we can make a special point about the resurrection being something that we celebrate not just at church, but at home and in our everyday lives."
McElroy said just because the church building will be empty doesn’t mean his congregation won’t be celebrating what the day is truly about.
"Our corporate worship locations may be empty on Easter morning, but so was the tomb,” McElroy said. “Jesus' body wasn't there when the disciples went looking for Him. And His body on earth today. The church may not be where folks think we should be if they go look for us in our buildings Sunday morning. But His spiritual body is alive, in our homes and in the lives of all his people."
East Tallassee Baptist is also streaming services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Senior pastor Andrew Schmitt said this new normal is something everyone is adjusting to.
"Doing much of what we do now online has presented us with unique challenges," he said. "However, we are living in unique and unprecedented days."
East Tallassee Baptist is utilizing three media platforms to reach church members.
"We are currently having Wednesday night prayer meetings via Zoom and livestreaming our sermons on Sunday mornings at 10:25 a.m. via Facebook Live and Youtube," Schmitt said.
Schmitt said he misses the days before social distancing but understands distance is needed at this time.
"As pastor, I long to be able to hug necks and shake hands and have face-to-face interaction again," he said. "However, we feel that at the present time, practicing social distancing is one of the most tangible ways that we can ‘love our neighbor as we love ourselves.’”
Schmitt said he, like so many others, is ready for this pandemic to subside and for life to return as it was before the coronavirus rocked the world.
"I long to be reunited with our people because, although the church is more than a building, it is certainly not less than the gathered people of God,” he said. “My hope is that people won't grow comfortable with the new, and potentially convenient, way we are operating. I hope that people realize that what we are doing isn't normal, and it is not the way that Christ has called us to interact with each other indefinitely. In fact, I'm praying that our people come to see that what is being done now online is just downright weird and long for incarnational worship to resume."
While Schmitt is looking forward to seeing his church family in person again, he hopes everyone can understand why this new way to worship is the best alternative for now.
"Until our blessed reunion occurs, I can neither think of a more urgent situation nor a more receptive audience with which this pandemic has presented churches everywhere," he said. "May followers of Jesus be bold ‘to give a reason for the hope that is within them’ (1 Peter 3:15)