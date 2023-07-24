July 24
• A suspicious person was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Third Avenue.
• Burglary was reported on Friendship Road.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
July 23
• A noise complaint was reported on Second Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A verbal altercation was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A verbal altercation was reported on Alber Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A civil disturbance was reported on McNeal Street.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A child custody dispute was reported on McNeal Street.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Freeman Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Kent Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.
July 22
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Wood Street.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Howard Street.
• A noise complaint was reported on First Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Herd Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Lakewood Drive.
• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Central Boulevard.
July 21
• A noise complaint was reported on Third Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to the Friendship Fire Department on Taylor Road.
• A domestic incident was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.
• A Black female was arrested on U.S. Highway 231.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Freeman Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on South Tallassee Drive.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Little Road.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Riverside Avenue.
July 20
• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Hicks Store Road.
• Assistance was given to medics on Gen. Chappy James Street.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal bite was reported on Florence Street.
• Animal control was requested on Central Boulevard
• Theft was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
July 19
• Assistance was given to medics on Gregory Street.
• Harassing communications was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Benson Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Harassment was reported on Laurel Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Harris Street.
• Harassment was reported on South Wesson Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on South Dubose Street.
• Animal control was requested on Noble Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.
July 18
• An arrest was made during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.
• A verbal altercation was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Wall Street.
• Assistance was given to another agency on South Tallassee Drive.
• A white female was arrested during an investigation of a call of gunfire on Fourth Street.
• An assault was reported on Fourth Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Noble Road.
• Drug activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to medics on Friendship Road.
• A prowler was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• A white female and white male were arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A suspicious person was reported on Kent Road.
• Animal control was requested on Redden Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Thelma Drive.
• Burglary was reported on Lower River Road.
