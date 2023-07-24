STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

July 24

• A suspicious person was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Third Avenue.

• Burglary was reported on Friendship Road.

• Harassment was reported on Third Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

July 23

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Second Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A verbal altercation was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A verbal altercation was reported on Alber Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A civil disturbance was reported on McNeal Street.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A child custody dispute was reported on McNeal Street.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Freeman Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Kent Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.

July 22

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Wood Street.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Howard Street.

• A noise complaint was reported on First Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Herd Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Lakewood Drive.

• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Central Boulevard.

July 21

• A noise complaint was reported on Third Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to the Friendship Fire Department on Taylor Road.

• A domestic incident was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.

• A Black female was arrested on U.S. Highway 231.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Freeman Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on South Tallassee Drive.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Little Road.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Riverside Avenue.

July 20

• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Hicks Store Road.

• Assistance was given to medics on Gen. Chappy James Street.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal bite was reported on Florence Street.

• Animal control was requested on Central Boulevard

• Theft was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

July 19

• Assistance was given to medics on Gregory Street.

• Harassing communications was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Benson Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Harassment was reported on Laurel Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Harris Street.

• Harassment was reported on South Wesson Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on South Dubose Street.

• Animal control was requested on Noble Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.

July 18

• An arrest was made during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.

• A verbal altercation was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Wall Street.

• Assistance was given to another agency on South Tallassee Drive.

• A white female was arrested during an investigation of a call of gunfire on Fourth Street.

• An assault was reported on Fourth Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Noble Road.

• Drug activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to medics on Friendship Road.

• A prowler was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• A white female and white male were arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A suspicious person was reported on Kent Road.

• Animal control was requested on Redden Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Thelma Drive.

• Burglary was reported on Lower River Road.

