Jan. 5
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Notasulga Road.
Jan. 4
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Peachtree Street.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency was reported on Friendship Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.
• A Black male was arrested during a suspicious activity call on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Lee Street.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Hanil Drive.
Jan. 3
• Property damage was reported on Birch Street.
• Theft was reported on Friendship Road.
• A domestic incident was reported on Birch Street.
• Harassment was reported on John Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Riverside Drive.
• Trespassing was reported on Tallassee Highway.
• A Black male was arrested during an attempted burglary on Delta Road.
• A welfare check was conducted on Friendship Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on First Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Monroe Street.
Jan. 2
• Assistance was provided to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A burglary was reported on Upper River Road.
• A hit and run accident was reported on Burt Mill Road.
• Theft was reported on Florence Street.
• A suspicious subject was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested during a criminal mischief call on Hillcrest Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• An intoxicated person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Jan. 1
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Dorman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Lee Street.
• Gunfire was reported on Caldwell Street.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Friendship Road.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Mott Lane.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• A vehicle accident was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• A downed power line was reported on Stanfield Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on East Patton Street.
• A vehicle accident was reported on Peachwood Drive.
• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Menacing was reported on Herbert Street.
• A person with a gun was reported on Herbert Street.
• An intoxicated driver was reported on Weldon Road.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
Dec. 31
• Suspicious activity was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A missing juvenile was reported on Third Street.
• A suicidal subject was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Gunfire was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 229.
• Theft was reported on Hickory Street.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on South Ann Avenue.
• A civil disturbance was reported on East Patton Street.
• A civil disturbance was reported on East Patton Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A civil disturbance was reported on East Patton Street.
Dec. 30
• A tree in the roadway was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.
• A tree in the roadway was reported on Gammils Store Road.
• A tree in the roadway was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• A hit and run accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 229.
• A private property accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Forgery was reported on Yesac Drive.
• Suspicious activity was reported on South Dubois Street.
Dec. 29
• Gunfire was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Harassing communications was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A white male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A white male was arrested on Thelma Drive.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Riley Road.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• Animal control was requested on Second Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Cliff Street.
• A vehicle accident was reported on South Dubois Street.
• A noise complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A disorderly subject was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Dorman Road.
• Animal control was requested on Cliff Street.
Dec. 28
• A noise complaint was reported on Hornsby Drive.
• Assistance was given to medics on Poplar Street.
• An assault was reported on Second Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on North Dubois Street.
• A vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Fraudulent use of a debit or credit card was reported on North Wesson Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Cliff Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.
• A private property accident was reported on Friendship Road.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Riverside Avenue.
Dec. 27
• Gunfire was reported on Parker Street.
• A noise complaint was reported on Second Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Third Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• A runaway juvenile was reported on East Roosevelt Street.
• Harassing communications was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to city departments on Little John Drive.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on West Main Street.
• Animal control was requested on Paxton Drive.
• A domestic incident was reported on Birch Street.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Paxton Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Gene Street.
• Animal control was requested on Jordan Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested following a vehicle accident on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Animal control was requested on Jordan Avenue.
Dec. 26
• Assistance was given to medics on Preer Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on East Roosevelt Street.
• A vehicle accident with entrapment was reported on Highway 229.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road.
• A private property accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• A domestic dispute was reported on East Roosevelt Street.
• Criminal trespass was reported on Magnolia Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Paxton Drie.
• A tree on a powerline was reported on Littlejohn Drive.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on New Quarters Road.
Dec. 25
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Herd Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal bite was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• Animal complaint was reported on Paxton Drive.
• A ground cover fire was reported on Weldon Road.
• Reckless driving was reported on Eighth Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 229.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
Dec. 24
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Main Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Riley Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Greenwood Road.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Little Road.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Clay Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on West Butler Street.
Dec. 23
• An intoxicated driver was reported on Upper River Road.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A noise complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A hit and run accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Central Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Central Boulevard.
• A domestic dispute was reported on White Oak Lane.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Jefferson Street.
• A juvenile complaint was filed on South Tallassee Drive.
Dec. 22
• Suspicious activity was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.
• A welfare check was conducted on South Wesson Street.
• An assault was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Rickey Lane.
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Rickey Lane.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Birch Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on South Tallassee Drive.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.
• An animal complaint was filed on Dorman Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Oak Heights Road.