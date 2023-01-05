STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Jan. 5

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Notasulga Road.

Jan. 4

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Peachtree Street.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency was reported on Friendship Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.

• A Black male was arrested during a suspicious activity call on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Lee Street.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Hanil Drive.

Jan. 3

• Property damage was reported on Birch Street.

• Theft was reported on Friendship Road.

• A domestic incident was reported on Birch Street.

• Harassment was reported on John Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Riverside Drive.

• Trespassing was reported on Tallassee Highway.

• A Black male was arrested during an attempted burglary on Delta Road.

• A welfare check was conducted on Friendship Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on First Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Monroe Street.

Jan. 2

• Assistance was provided to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A burglary was reported on Upper River Road.

• A hit and run accident was reported on Burt Mill Road.

• Theft was reported on Florence Street.

• A suspicious subject was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested during a criminal mischief call on Hillcrest Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• An intoxicated person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Jan. 1

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Dorman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Lee Street.

• Gunfire was reported on Caldwell Street.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Friendship Road.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Mott Lane.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• A vehicle accident was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• A downed power line was reported on Stanfield Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on East Patton Street.

• A vehicle accident was reported on Peachwood Drive.

• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Menacing was reported on Herbert Street.

• A person with a gun was reported on Herbert Street.

• An intoxicated driver was reported on Weldon Road.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

Dec. 31

• Suspicious activity was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A missing juvenile was reported on Third Street.

• A suicidal subject was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Gunfire was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 229.

• Theft was reported on Hickory Street.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on South Ann Avenue.

• A civil disturbance was reported on East Patton Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Dec. 30

• A tree in the roadway was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.

• A tree in the roadway was reported on Gammils Store Road.

• A tree in the roadway was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• A hit and run accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 229.

• A private property accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Forgery was reported on Yesac Drive.

• Suspicious activity was reported on South Dubois Street.

Dec. 29

• Gunfire was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Harassing communications was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A white male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A white male was arrested on Thelma Drive.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Riley Road.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• Animal control was requested on Second Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Cliff Street.

• A vehicle accident was reported on South Dubois Street.

• A noise complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A disorderly subject was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Dorman Road.

• Animal control was requested on Cliff Street.

Dec. 28

• A noise complaint was reported on Hornsby Drive.

• Assistance was given to medics on Poplar Street.

• An assault was reported on Second Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on North Dubois Street.

• A vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Fraudulent use of a debit or credit card was reported on North Wesson Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Cliff Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.

• A private property accident was reported on Friendship Road.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Riverside Avenue.

Dec. 27

• Gunfire was reported on Parker Street.

• A noise complaint was reported on Second Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Third Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• A runaway juvenile was reported on East Roosevelt Street.

• Harassing communications was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to city departments on Little John Drive.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on West Main Street.

• Animal control was requested on Paxton Drive.

• A domestic incident was reported on Birch Street.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Paxton Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Gene Street.

• Animal control was requested on Jordan Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested following a vehicle accident on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Animal control was requested on Jordan Avenue.

Dec. 26

• Assistance was given to medics on Preer Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on East Roosevelt Street.

• A vehicle accident with entrapment was reported on Highway 229.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road.

• A private property accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• A domestic dispute was reported on East Roosevelt Street.

• Criminal trespass was reported on Magnolia Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Paxton Drie.

• A tree on a powerline was reported on Littlejohn Drive.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on New Quarters Road.

Dec. 25

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Herd Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal bite was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• Animal complaint was reported on Paxton Drive.

• A ground cover fire was reported on Weldon  Road.

• Reckless driving was reported on Eighth Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 229.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

Dec. 24

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Main Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Riley Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Greenwood Road.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Little Road.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Clay Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on West Butler Street.

Dec. 23

• An intoxicated driver was reported on Upper River Road.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A noise complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A hit and run accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Central Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Central Boulevard.

• A domestic dispute was reported on White Oak Lane.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Jefferson Street.

• A juvenile complaint was filed on South Tallassee Drive.

Dec. 22

• Suspicious activity was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.

• A welfare check was conducted on South Wesson Street.

• An assault was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Rickey Lane.

• A juvenile complaint was filed on Rickey Lane.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Birch Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on South Tallassee Drive.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.

• An animal complaint was filed on Dorman Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Oak Heights Road.

 