April 10
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Wall Street.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Jordan Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.
April 9
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Main Street.
• An animal bite was reported on Friendship Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on First Avenue.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Riverknolle Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Gladys Street.
April 8
• Trespassing was reported on First Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Riverknolle Road.
• A welfare check was conducted on Redden Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• A prowler was reported on Sunwood Court.
April 7
• A noise complaint was reported on on Lakewater Drive.
• A noise complaint was reported on Second Avenue.
• A verbal altercation was reported on Redden Avenue.
• Public lewdness was reported on Preer Street.
• A Black male was arrested on U.S. Highway 231.
• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Weldon Drive.
• Assistance was given to Tallassee city employees on North Ann Avenue.
April 6
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Weldons Drive.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• Assistance was given to medics on Ashurst Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on North Ann Avenue.
• Drug activity was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on Sylvan Lane.
April 5
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Lilly Lane.
• A domestic incident was reported on Third Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Friendship Road.
• A Black female was arrested during a traffic stop on Davidson Street.
• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Central Boulevard.
• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Ashurst Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Sylvan Lane.
April 4
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Roosevelt Street.
• A prowler was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Recreation Center Road.
• A suspicious person was reported on James Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A Black male was arrested during a domestic dispute on Washington Street.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Kent Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Poplar Street.
• Identity theft was reported on Hunters Ridge.
• Animal control was requested on Powers Extension.
• Harassment was reported on Magnolia Street.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Lee Street.
• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Salem Place.
• Trespassing was reported on Hudson Place.
April 3
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Barnett Boulevard.
• A white male and white female were arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Softball Way.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Murphy Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gravel Pit Drive.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on North McKenzie Street.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Central Boulevard.