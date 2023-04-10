STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

April 10

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Wall Street.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Jordan Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.

April 9

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Main Street.

• An animal bite was reported on Friendship Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on First Avenue.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Riverknolle Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Gladys Street.

April 8

• Trespassing was reported on First Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Riverknolle Road.

• A welfare check was conducted on Redden Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• A prowler was reported on Sunwood Court.

April 7

• A noise complaint was reported on on Lakewater Drive.

• A noise complaint was reported on Second Avenue.

• A verbal altercation was reported on Redden Avenue.

• Public lewdness was reported on Preer Street.

• A Black male was arrested on U.S. Highway 231.

• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Weldon Drive.

• Assistance was given to Tallassee city employees on North Ann Avenue.

April 6

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Weldons Drive.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• Assistance was given to medics on Ashurst Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on North Ann Avenue.

• Drug activity was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on Sylvan Lane.

April 5

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Lilly Lane.

• A domestic incident was reported on Third Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Friendship Road.

• A Black female was arrested during a traffic stop on Davidson Street.

• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Central Boulevard.

• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Ashurst Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Sylvan Lane.

April 4

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Roosevelt Street.

• A prowler was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Recreation Center Road.

• A suspicious person was reported on James Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A Black male was arrested during a domestic dispute on Washington Street.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Kent Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Poplar Street.

• Identity theft was reported on Hunters Ridge.

• Animal control was requested on Powers Extension.

• Harassment was reported on Magnolia Street.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Lee Street. 

• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Salem Place.

• Trespassing was reported on Hudson Place.

April 3

• A juvenile complaint was filed on Barnett Boulevard.

• A white male and white female were arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Softball Way.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Murphy Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gravel Pit Drive.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on North McKenzie Street.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Central Boulevard.

 