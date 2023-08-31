Aug. 28
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Aug. 27
• A noise complaint was reported on Quail Run Drive.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Little John Drive.
• An animal bite was reported on Weldon Drive.
• A gas leak was reported on Kent Road.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Mott Lane.
• A suspicious person was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Aug. 26
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Apple Avenue.
• An arrest was made on Quail Run Drive.
• Reckless driving was reported on Friendship Road.
• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.
• A tree fire was reported on Runt O’Daniel Road.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Third Avenue.
• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• A burglary was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.
• A structure fire was reported on Washington Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Wall Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Jordan Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on First Avenue.
Aug. 25
• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Fraudulent use of a credit card was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A white male was arrested on Industrial Parkway.
• An assault was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Oak Heights Road.
• Identity theft was reported on Bobwhite Court.
• Fraud was reported on Yesac Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Grimes Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Lee Lane.
• Animal control was requested on Grimes Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.
• A Black female was arrested on Jordan Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• Burglary was reported on Walnut Street.
• A burglary was reported on Walnut Street.
Aug. 24
• A noise complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Dule Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Riverside Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Third Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Jordan Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested on Hanil Drive.
• A white male was arrested during a suspicious activity call on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Pinehurst Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Highway 229.
• A prowler was reported on Mott Lane.
Aug. 23
• Trespassing was reported on Carr Circle.
• A welfare check was conducted on East Roosevelt Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Peachwood Drive.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Washington Street.
• Theft was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• An animal bite was reported on White Oak Lane.
• Theft by deception was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on Hudson Place.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
Aug. 22
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Peachtree Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A fight in progress was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A noise complaint was reported on Claire Street.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Claire Street.
• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Carr Street.
• Harassment was reported on Sims Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on First Avenue.
• Harassing communications was reported on Claire Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on McKenzie Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Aug. 21
• A welfare check was conducted on Notasulga Road.
• Harassment was reported on Cotton Ridge Road.
• Harassing communications was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on South Wesson Street.
• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.
• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.
• Burglary was reported on Mott Lane.
• Trespassing was reported on Evergreen Street.
• Animal control was requested on South Dubois Street.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Barnett Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on South Dubois Street.
• Harassing communications was reported on Hickory Street.
• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Harassing communications was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• Abuse was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
