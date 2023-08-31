STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

Aug. 28

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Aug. 27

• A noise complaint was reported on Quail Run Drive.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Little John Drive.

• An animal bite was reported on Weldon Drive.

• A gas leak was reported on Kent Road.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Mott Lane.

• A suspicious person was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Aug. 26

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Apple Avenue.

• An arrest was made on Quail Run Drive.

• Reckless driving was reported on Friendship Road.

• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.

• A tree fire was reported on Runt O’Daniel Road.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Third Avenue.

• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• A burglary was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.

• A structure fire was reported on Washington Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Wall Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Jordan Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on First Avenue.

Aug. 25

• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Fraudulent use of a credit card was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A white male was arrested on Industrial Parkway.

• An assault was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Oak Heights Road.

• Identity theft was reported on Bobwhite Court.

• Fraud was reported on Yesac Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Grimes Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Lee Lane.

• Animal control was requested on Grimes Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.

• A Black female was arrested on Jordan Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• Burglary was reported on Walnut Street.

• A burglary was reported on Walnut Street.

Aug. 24

• A noise complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Dule Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Riverside Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Third Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Jordan Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested on Hanil Drive.

• A white male was arrested during a suspicious activity call on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Pinehurst Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Highway 229.

• A prowler was reported on Mott Lane.

Aug. 23

• Trespassing was reported on Carr Circle.

• A welfare check was conducted on East Roosevelt Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Peachwood Drive.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Washington Street.

• Theft was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• An animal bite was reported on White Oak Lane.

• Theft by deception was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on Hudson Place.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

Aug. 22

• A stolen vehicle was reported on Peachtree Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A fight in progress was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A noise complaint was reported on Claire Street.

• A stolen vehicle was reported on Claire Street.

• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Carr Street.

• Harassment was reported on Sims Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on First Avenue.

• Harassing communications was reported on Claire Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on McKenzie Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Aug. 21

• A welfare check was conducted on Notasulga Road.

• Harassment was reported on Cotton Ridge Road.

• Harassing communications was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on South Wesson Street.

• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.

• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.

• Burglary was reported on Mott Lane.

• Trespassing was reported on Evergreen Street.

• Animal control was requested on South Dubois Street.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Barnett Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on South Dubois Street.

• Harassing communications was reported on Hickory Street.

• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Harassing communications was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• Abuse was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

