Sept. 4
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Sept. 3
• A noise complaint was reported on Third Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• A fight in progress was reported on Rickey Lane.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Magnolia Street.
• Reckless driving was reported on Herd Street.
• A white male and white female were arrested on Bent Oak Lane.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.
• Trespassing was reported on Hickory Street.
• Reckless driving was reported on Herd Street.
• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A disorderly person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Mott Lane.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Second Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Sims Avenue.
Sept. 2
• Suspicious activity was reported on Second Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Second Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Sims Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Third Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Burt Mill Road.
• A suicidal subject was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Upper River Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Camellia Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
Sept. 1
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Laurel Street.
• Harassing communications was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.
• A noise complaint was reported on Third Avenue.
• A verbal altercation was reported on James Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on West James Street.
• Forgery was reported on Hickory Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Clover Street.
• Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Forgery was reported on Yesac Drive.
• A Black male was arrested on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Rifle Range Road.
• Harassment was reported on Washington Street.
Aug. 31
• The roadway was reported blocked on Harry Street.
• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Seventh Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Ashurst Bar Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on Comer Lane.
• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Third Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Notasulga Road.
Aug. 30
• A civil disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Dorman Avenue.
• Gun fire was reported on Cannon Road.
• Theft was reported on Herd Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.
• Trespassing was reported on Washington Street.
• Forgery was reported on Yesac Drive.
• Harassing communications was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A disorderly person was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Animal control was requested on Comer Lane.
• A white male was arrested on South Tallassee Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white female was arrested during a traffic stop on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Criminal trespassing was reported on South Ann Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Upper River Road.
Aug. 29
• A welfare check was conducted on Little Road.
• Animal cruelty was reported on Little Road.
• Harassment was reported on Lakewater Drive.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Ashurst Bar Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Identity theft was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.
• A white male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Dixie Circle.
• Animal control was requested on First Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Hornsby Drive.
Aug. 28
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Lily Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Burt Mill Road.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Indian Trail.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on West Butler Street.
• A downed powerline was reported on West Butler Street.
• Animal control was requested on Weldons Drive.
• Trespassing was reported on Thelma Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Nobles Road.
• A suspicious person was reported on Recreation Center Road.