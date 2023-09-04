STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

Sept. 4

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Sept. 3

• A noise complaint was reported on Third Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• A fight in progress was reported on Rickey Lane.

• A stolen vehicle was reported on Magnolia Street.

• Reckless driving was reported on Herd Street.

• A white male and white female were arrested on Bent Oak Lane.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.

• Trespassing was reported on Hickory Street.

• Reckless driving was reported on Herd Street.

• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A disorderly person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Mott Lane.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Second Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Sims Avenue.

Sept. 2

• Suspicious activity was reported on Second Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Second Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Sims Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Third Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Burt Mill Road.

• A suicidal subject was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Upper River Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Camellia Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

Sept. 1

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Laurel Street.

• Harassing communications was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.

• A noise complaint was reported on Third Avenue.

• A verbal altercation was reported on James Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on West James Street.

• Forgery was reported on Hickory Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Clover Street.

• Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Forgery was reported on Yesac Drive.

• A Black male was arrested on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Rifle Range Road.

• Harassment was reported on Washington Street.

Aug. 31

• The roadway was reported blocked on Harry Street.

• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.

Sign up for Tribune Newsletters

• Animal control was requested on Seventh Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Ashurst Bar Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on Comer Lane.

• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Third Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Notasulga Road.

Aug. 30

• A civil disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Dorman Avenue.

• Gun fire was reported on Cannon Road.

• Theft was reported on Herd Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported on Washington Street.

• Forgery was reported on Yesac Drive.

• Harassing communications was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A disorderly person was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Animal control was requested on Comer Lane.

• A white male was arrested on South Tallassee Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white female was arrested during a traffic stop on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Criminal trespassing was reported on South Ann Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Upper River Road.

Aug. 29

• A welfare check was conducted on Little Road.

• Animal cruelty was reported on Little Road.

• Harassment was reported on Lakewater Drive.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Ashurst Bar Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Identity theft was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.

• A white male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Dixie Circle.

• Animal control was requested on First Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Hornsby Drive.

Aug. 28

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Lily Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Burt Mill Road.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Indian Trail.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on West Butler Street.

• A downed powerline was reported on West Butler Street.

• Animal control was requested on Weldons Drive.

• Trespassing was reported on Thelma Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Nobles Road.

• A suspicious person was reported on Recreation Center Road.

 