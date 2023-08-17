STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

Aug. 14

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Eighth Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Notasugla Road.

• An intoxicated person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Aug. 13

• Suspicious activity was reported on Highway 229.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Powers Avenue Extension.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Pemberton Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Grimes Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on West Gantts Mill Road.

• Harassment was reported on Blossom Circle.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.

• Burglary was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on West Gantts Mill Road.

• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Fourth Street.

• A disorderly subject was reported on Fourth Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Aug. 12

• A civil disturbance was reported on Quail Crossing.

• An intoxicated person was reported on Third Avenue.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Log Circle.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Central Boulevard.

• Menacing was reported on Macedonia Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Macedonia Road.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Worthington Circle.

• Theft by deception was reported on Herbert Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Washington Street.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Riverside Avenue.

Aug. 11

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Freeman Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Hillcrest Avenue.

• A white male was arrested on Freeman Avenue.

• A white female was arrested on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Dixie Circle.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Friendship Road.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

Aug. 10

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Dorman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Frog Hallow Drive.

• A welfare check was conducted on Preer Street.

• A fight in progress was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.

• Animal control was requested on Macedonia Road.

• Animal control was requested on Ashurst Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Cherry Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on East Patton Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

Aug. 9

• Harassing communications was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• Harassing communications was reported on Gladys Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue

• A welfare check was conducted on Macedonia Road.

• Burglary was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on East Patton Street.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Friendship Road.

• Animal control was requested on Jordan Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Dixie Circle.

• A welfare check was conducted on John Street.

• Harassment was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.

• Assault was reported on Ricky Lane.

• Animal control was requested on South Dubois Street.

• A white male was arrested on Oak Heights Road.

Aug. 8

• A prowler was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Central Boulevard.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Riverside Avenue.

• Violation of a protection order was reported on James Street.

• Animal control was requested on South Dubois Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.

• A burglary was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 14.

Aug. 7

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on John Street.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on East Roosevelt Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A welfare check was conducted on Cricket Ridge.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• The roadway was reported blocked on Carr Circle.

• Theft was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

 