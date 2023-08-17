Aug. 14
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Eighth Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Notasugla Road.
• An intoxicated person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Aug. 13
• Suspicious activity was reported on Highway 229.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Powers Avenue Extension.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Pemberton Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Grimes Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on West Gantts Mill Road.
• Harassment was reported on Blossom Circle.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.
• Burglary was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on West Gantts Mill Road.
• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Fourth Street.
• A disorderly subject was reported on Fourth Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Aug. 12
• A civil disturbance was reported on Quail Crossing.
• An intoxicated person was reported on Third Avenue.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Log Circle.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Central Boulevard.
• Menacing was reported on Macedonia Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Macedonia Road.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Worthington Circle.
• Theft by deception was reported on Herbert Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Washington Street.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Riverside Avenue.
Aug. 11
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Freeman Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Hillcrest Avenue.
• A white male was arrested on Freeman Avenue.
• A white female was arrested on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Dixie Circle.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Friendship Road.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
Aug. 10
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Dorman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Frog Hallow Drive.
• A welfare check was conducted on Preer Street.
• A fight in progress was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.
• Animal control was requested on Macedonia Road.
• Animal control was requested on Ashurst Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Cherry Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on East Patton Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
Aug. 9
• Harassing communications was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• Harassing communications was reported on Gladys Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue
• A welfare check was conducted on Macedonia Road.
• Burglary was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on East Patton Street.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Friendship Road.
• Animal control was requested on Jordan Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Dixie Circle.
• A welfare check was conducted on John Street.
• Harassment was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.
• Assault was reported on Ricky Lane.
• Animal control was requested on South Dubois Street.
• A white male was arrested on Oak Heights Road.
Aug. 8
• A prowler was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Central Boulevard.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Riverside Avenue.
• Violation of a protection order was reported on James Street.
• Animal control was requested on South Dubois Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.
• A burglary was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 14.
Aug. 7
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on John Street.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on East Roosevelt Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A welfare check was conducted on Cricket Ridge.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• The roadway was reported blocked on Carr Circle.
• Theft was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.