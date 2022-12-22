Dec. 21
• An assault was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Peachwood Drive.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
• An animal complaint was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A Black female was arrested on U.S. Highway 231.
• An animal complaint was reported on Upper River Road.
• Animal control was requested on Barnett Boulevard.
Dec. 20
• A white female was arrested during a traffic stop on Grant Street.
• Animal control was requested on Hillcrest Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Softball Way.
Dec. 19
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• An intoxicated driver was reported on First Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested during a suspicious person call on Gilmer Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Thompson Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white female was arrested during a harassing communications call on First Avenue.
• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A white female and male were arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Burt Mill Road.
• A domestic incident was reported on Redden Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Eubanks Street.
Dec. 18
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Gunshots were reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• An animal complaint was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Hunters Ridge.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on North Ann Avenue.
Dec. 17
• Suspicious activity was reported on Central Boulevard.
• A noise complaint was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Katie Lane.
• A noise complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Second Avenue.
Dec. 16
• Criminal mischief was reported on Magnolia Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported Ashurt Bar Road.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Menacing was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on South Tallassee Drive.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Roberts Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Sims Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Sims Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Sims Avenue.
Dec. 15
• A suspicious person was reported on Mott Lane.
• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Hillcrest Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Second Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Kent Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Alber Drive.