Mike Ireland

Dec. 21

• An assault was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Peachwood Drive.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.

• An animal complaint was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A Black female was arrested on U.S. Highway 231.

• An animal complaint was reported on Upper River Road.

• Animal control was requested on Barnett Boulevard.

Dec. 20

• A white female was arrested during a traffic stop on Grant Street.

• Animal control was requested on Hillcrest Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Softball Way.

Dec. 19

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• An intoxicated driver was reported on First Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested during a suspicious person call on Gilmer Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Thompson Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white female was arrested during a harassing communications call on First Avenue.

• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A white female and male were arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Burt Mill Road.

• A domestic incident was reported on Redden Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Eubanks Street.

Dec. 18

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Gunshots were reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• An animal complaint was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Hunters Ridge.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on North Ann Avenue.

Dec. 17

• Suspicious activity was reported on Central Boulevard.

• A noise complaint was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Katie Lane.

• A noise complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Second Avenue.

Dec. 16

• Criminal mischief was reported on Magnolia Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported Ashurt Bar Road.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Menacing was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on South Tallassee Drive.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Roberts Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Sims Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Sims Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Sims Avenue.

Dec. 15

• A suspicious person was reported on Mott Lane.

• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Hillcrest Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Second Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Kent Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Alber Drive.

 

 