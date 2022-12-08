STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

Dec. 7

• A suspicious person was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.

• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Highway 229.

• Trespassing was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• A suspicious person was reported on North Ashurst Drive.

• A white male was arrested on Thelma Drive.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 229.

Dec. 6

• Theft was reported on Lee Street.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A domestic incident was reported on Little Road.

• A vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Highway 229.

• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• A disorderly subject was reported on Highway 229.

• A suicidal subject was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was requested on Notasulga Road.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Friendship Road.

Dec. 5

• Gunfire was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 229.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Central Boulevard.

• Criminal trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A child custody dispute was reported on Rivernolle Road.

Dec. 4

• A domestic incident was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A juvenile complaint was filed on Second Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• An assault was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on West Gantts Mill Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.

• A verbal altercation was reported on Tallassee Highway.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Dec. 3

• Theft was reported on Monroe Street.

• A white female was arrested during a domestic incident on Riverside Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Eubanks Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Indian Trail.

• Theft was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Redden Avenue.

• Menacing was reported on James Street.

• Reckless Driving was reported on Central Boulevard.

Dec. 2

• A verbal altercation was reported on Friendship Road.

• A citizen inquiry was conducted on East Patton Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Redden Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Main Street.

• A traffic accident with injury was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported at Quail Run Apartments.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Freeman Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on King Street.

• Stolen property was reported on Rednose Rock Drive.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Third Avenue.

• A prowler was reported on Third Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Highway 229.

• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on South Dubois Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was reported on King Street.

• A stolen vehicle was reported on Main Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on South Tallassee Drive.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

 