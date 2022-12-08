Dec. 7
• A suspicious person was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.
• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Highway 229.
• Trespassing was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• A suspicious person was reported on North Ashurst Drive.
• A white male was arrested on Thelma Drive.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 229.
Dec. 6
• Theft was reported on Lee Street.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A domestic incident was reported on Little Road.
• A vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Highway 229.
• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• A disorderly subject was reported on Highway 229.
• A suicidal subject was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was requested on Notasulga Road.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Friendship Road.
Dec. 5
• Gunfire was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 229.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Central Boulevard.
• Criminal trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A child custody dispute was reported on Rivernolle Road.
Dec. 4
• A domestic incident was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Second Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• An assault was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on West Gantts Mill Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.
• A verbal altercation was reported on Tallassee Highway.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Dec. 3
• Theft was reported on Monroe Street.
• A white female was arrested during a domestic incident on Riverside Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Eubanks Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Indian Trail.
• Theft was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Redden Avenue.
• Menacing was reported on James Street.
• Reckless Driving was reported on Central Boulevard.
Dec. 2
• A verbal altercation was reported on Friendship Road.
• A citizen inquiry was conducted on East Patton Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Redden Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Main Street.
• A traffic accident with injury was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Quail Run Apartments.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Freeman Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on King Street.
• Stolen property was reported on Rednose Rock Drive.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Third Avenue.
• A prowler was reported on Third Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Highway 229.
• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on South Dubois Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was reported on King Street.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Main Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on South Tallassee Drive.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.