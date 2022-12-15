STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

Dec. 15

• Suspicious activity was reported on Third Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

Dec. 14

• Gunshots were reported on John Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on John Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Gunshots were reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Gunshots were reported on Old Bridge Street.

Dec. 13

• Assistance was given to medics on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Worthington Circle.

• Assistance was given to medics on South Ann Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Cliff Street.

• Livestock was reported in the roadway on Muskogee Road.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on South Tallassee Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Alber Drive.

• An animal complaint was filed on Stewart Street.

• Property damage was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was filed on Riverside Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Noble Road.

Dec. 12

• A welfare check was conducted on Redden Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gun fire was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Property damage was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Identity theft was reported on Hunters Ridge.

• An animal complaint was reported on Noble Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.

• A white male was arrested on Ashurst Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Grimes Street.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A domestic incident was reported on Third Avenue.

• Harassing communications was reported on Kent Road.

• A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

Dec. 11

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Rickey Lane.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Monroe Street.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A violation of a protection order was reported on Little John Drive.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Dec. 10

• A juvenile complaint was filed on Rosemere Drive.

• A traffic accident was reported on East Patton Street.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Fourth Street.

• Property damage was reported on Cherokee Trail.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Little Road.

Dec. 9

• A verbal altercation was reported on Little Road.

• Assistance was given to medics on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Panhandling was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on South Ann Avenue.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Friendship Road.

• A Black male was arrested during a domestic dispute on Lower Tuskegee Road.

Dec. 8

• A juvenile complaint was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• A Black male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Highway 229.

• An animal complaint was reported on Quail Run Drive.

 