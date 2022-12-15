Dec. 15
• Suspicious activity was reported on Third Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
Dec. 14
• Gunshots were reported on John Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on John Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Gunshots were reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Gunshots were reported on Old Bridge Street.
Dec. 13
• Assistance was given to medics on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Worthington Circle.
• Assistance was given to medics on South Ann Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Cliff Street.
• Livestock was reported in the roadway on Muskogee Road.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on South Tallassee Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Alber Drive.
• An animal complaint was filed on Stewart Street.
• Property damage was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was filed on Riverside Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Noble Road.
Dec. 12
• A welfare check was conducted on Redden Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gun fire was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Property damage was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Identity theft was reported on Hunters Ridge.
• An animal complaint was reported on Noble Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.
• A white male was arrested on Ashurst Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Grimes Street.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A domestic incident was reported on Third Avenue.
• Harassing communications was reported on Kent Road.
• A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
Dec. 11
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Rickey Lane.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Monroe Street.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A violation of a protection order was reported on Little John Drive.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Dec. 10
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Rosemere Drive.
• A traffic accident was reported on East Patton Street.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Fourth Street.
• Property damage was reported on Cherokee Trail.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Little Road.
Dec. 9
• A verbal altercation was reported on Little Road.
• Assistance was given to medics on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Panhandling was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on South Ann Avenue.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
• A Black male was arrested during a domestic dispute on Lower Tuskegee Road.
Dec. 8
• A juvenile complaint was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• A Black male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Highway 229.
• An animal complaint was reported on Quail Run Drive.