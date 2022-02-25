Feb. 24
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Central Boulevard.
• Gunfire was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Benson Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Rickey Lane.
• Two Black males were arrested during a traffic stop on James Street.
• A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Adams Street.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Ransom Drive.
• A motorist was assisted on Barnett Boulevard.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Kent Road.
Feb. 23
• Theft was reported on Adams Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Weldon Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Greenwood Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on Cliff Street.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
Feb. 22
• An assault was reported on Second Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Weldon Road.
• A domestic incident was reported on Third Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Kent Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Murphy Road.
• A vehicle accident was reported on Highway 229.
• Theft was reported on Macedonia Road.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Freeman Avenue.
• Harassing communications was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on North Ashurst Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A white male was arrested on Friendship Road.
• A domestic incident was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
Feb. 21
• A white female and white male were arrested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A traffic accident was reported on Highway 229 at Hanil Drive.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A traffic accident was reported on Central Boulevard.
• A hit and run accident was reported on Central Boulevard.
• Theft was reported on Rickey Lane.
• A disorderly subject was reported on Second Avenue.
• Theft was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• Burglary was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Macedonia Road.
• A vehicle accident with a fatality was reported on Kent Road.
• A traffic accident with no injury was reported on Friendship Road.
• Assistance was given to medics on James Street.
• A Black male was arrested on Quail Run Drive.
Feb. 20
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Lily Avenue.
• A private property traffic accident was reported on Quail Run Drive.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Venable Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Harassment was reported on Rickey Lane.
• Reckless driving was reported on Stewart Street.
• Harassment was reported on John Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A Black male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.
Feb. 19
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• A robbery was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Little Road.
• Harassing communications was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Little Road.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Peachwood Drive.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Feb. 18
• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.
• A welfare check was conducted on Riverside Avenue.
• An assault was reported on Lee Street.
• A verbal altercation was reported on Dorman Avenue.
• A burglary was reported on West Gantts Mill Road.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Highway 229.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on King Street.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Burt Mill Road.
Feb. 17
• Debris was in the roadway on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.
• A verbal fight was reported on Weldon Road.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A noise complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on North Ann Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• A domestic complainant was reported on Third Avenue.
Feb. 16
• A welfare check was conducted on West Butler Street.
• Reckless driving was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Lee Street.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A verbal altercation was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Third Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to medics on Camelia Drive.
• An animal complaint was report on Azalea Street.
• A traffic accident was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Third Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Walnut Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
Feb. 15
• Assistance was given to a citizen on E.B. Payne Street.
• Gunfire was reported on Upper River Road.
• A domestic incident was reported on Ice Plant Road.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A vehicle accident was reported on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.
• A burglary was reported on Sims Avenue and two white males and two white females were arrested.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• An animal complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.
• Reckless driving was reported on Weldon Road.
• A disorderly person was reported on Main Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department.
• A welfare check was conducted on Caldwell Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Whatley Drive.
• Two white males were arrested on Central Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported Courtland Drive.
Feb. 14
• A Black male was arrested on Freeman Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Friendship Road.