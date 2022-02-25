Police line STOCK
FIle / The Herald

Feb. 24

• A juvenile complaint was filed on Central Boulevard.

• Gunfire was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Benson Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was filed on Rickey Lane.

• Two Black males were arrested during a traffic stop on James Street.

• A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Adams Street.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Ransom Drive.

• A motorist was assisted on Barnett Boulevard.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Kent Road.

Feb. 23

• Theft was reported on Adams Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Weldon Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Greenwood Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on Cliff Street.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

Feb. 22

• An assault was reported on Second Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Weldon Road.

• A domestic incident was reported on Third Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Kent Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Murphy Road.

• A vehicle accident was reported on Highway 229.

• Theft was reported on Macedonia Road.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Freeman Avenue.

• Harassing communications was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on North Ashurst Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A white male was arrested on Friendship Road.

• A domestic incident was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

Feb. 21

• A white female and white male were arrested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A traffic accident was reported on Highway 229 at Hanil Drive.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A traffic accident was reported on Central Boulevard.

• A hit and run accident was reported on Central Boulevard.

• Theft was reported on Rickey Lane.

• A disorderly subject was reported on Second Avenue.

• Theft was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• Burglary was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Macedonia Road.

• A vehicle accident with a fatality was reported on Kent Road.

• A traffic accident with no injury was reported on Friendship Road.

• Assistance was given to medics on James Street.

• A Black male was arrested on Quail Run Drive.

Feb. 20

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Lily Avenue.

• A private property traffic accident was reported on Quail Run Drive.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Venable Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Harassment was reported on Rickey Lane.

• Reckless driving was reported on Stewart Street.

• Harassment was reported on John Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A Black male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.

Feb. 19

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• A robbery was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Little Road.

• Harassing communications was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Little Road.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Peachwood Drive.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Peachwood Drive.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Feb. 18

• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.

• A welfare check was conducted on Riverside Avenue.

• An assault was reported on Lee Street.

• A verbal altercation was reported on Dorman Avenue.

• A burglary was reported on West Gantts Mill Road.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Highway 229.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on King Street.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Burt Mill Road.

Feb. 17

• Debris was in the roadway on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.

• A verbal fight was reported on Weldon Road.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A noise complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on North Ann Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• A domestic complainant was reported on Third Avenue.

Feb. 16

• A welfare check was conducted on West Butler Street.

• Reckless driving was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Lee Street.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A verbal altercation was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was filed on Third Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to medics on Camelia Drive.

• An animal complaint was report on Azalea Street.

• A traffic accident was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Third Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Walnut Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

Feb. 15

• Assistance was given to a citizen on E.B. Payne Street.

• Gunfire was reported on Upper River Road.

• A domestic incident was reported on Ice Plant Road.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A vehicle accident was reported on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.

• A burglary was reported on Sims Avenue and two white males and two white females were arrested.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• An animal complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.

• Reckless driving was reported on Weldon Road.

• A disorderly person was reported on Main Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department.

• A welfare check was conducted on Caldwell Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Whatley Drive.

• Two white males were arrested on Central Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported Courtland Drive.

Feb. 14

• A Black male was arrested on Freeman Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Friendship Road.