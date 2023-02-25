Feb. 24
• Gunshots were reported on Third Street.
Feb. 23
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Roosevelt Street.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on South Wesson Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Property damage was reported on South Ann Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Central Boulevard.
• A Black female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on East Patton Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on East Patton Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Tallassee Highway.
Feb. 22
• A noise complaint was reported on Herd Street.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Herd Street.
• Reckless driving was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Central Boulevard.
• A fight was reported on Third Avenue.
• Interference with child custody was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Thelma Drive.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• A fight was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Trespassing was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Log Circle.
Feb. 21
• Trespassing was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Tallassee Highway.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on North McKenzie Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Third Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on North Johnson Street.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Honeysuckle Lane.
• A Black female was arrested during a domestic dispute call on Hillcrest Street.
Feb. 20
• A suspicious person was reported on Cherokee Trail.
• A suicidal subject was reported on Riverhills Drive.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Willow Street.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Highway 229.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Dark Corners Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on South Dubois Street.
Feb. 19
• An intoxicated driver was reported on Tallassee Highway.
• Gunfire was reported on Parker Street.
• Animal control was requested on Harris Street.
• A hit and run accident was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Joy Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Joy Street.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Gladys Street.
Feb. 18
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Quail Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Gladys Street.
• Assistance was given to another agency on South Wesson Street.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.
• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Disorderly conduct was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Loitering was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Sistrunk Street.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Two white females were arrested during a domestic dispute call on Dorman Avenue.
• A fight in progress was reported on Parker Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Sims Avenue.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Kent Road.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
Feb. 17
• A domestic dispute was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on South Ann Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Kent Road.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Central Boulevard.
• Criminal mischief was reported on East Patton Street.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on West Butler Street.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Hillcrest Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
Feb. 16
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Barnett Boulevard.
• A noise complaint was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• Harassment was reported on Central Boulevard.
• Theft was reported on James Street.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was provided during a medical call on Burt Mill Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on North Ann Avenue.
• A white male was arrested on Tallassee Highway.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Camellia Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Peachtree Street.
• Animal control was requested on Noble Road.