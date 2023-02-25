STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

Feb. 24

• Gunshots were reported on Third Street.

Feb. 23

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Roosevelt Street.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on South Wesson Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Property damage was reported on South Ann Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Central Boulevard.

• A Black female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on East Patton Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on East Patton Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Tallassee Highway.

Feb. 22

• A noise complaint was reported on Herd Street.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Herd Street.

• Reckless driving was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Central Boulevard.

• A fight was reported on Third Avenue.

• Interference with child custody was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Thelma Drive.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• A fight was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Log Circle.

Feb. 21

• Trespassing was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Tallassee Highway.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on North McKenzie Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Third Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on North Johnson Street.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Honeysuckle Lane.

• A Black female was arrested during a domestic dispute call on Hillcrest Street.

Feb. 20

• A suspicious person was reported on Cherokee Trail.

• A suicidal subject was reported on Riverhills Drive.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Willow Street.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Highway 229.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Dark Corners Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on South Dubois Street.

Feb. 19

• An intoxicated driver was reported on Tallassee Highway.

• Gunfire was reported on Parker Street.

• Animal control was requested on Harris Street.

• A hit and run accident was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Joy Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Joy Street.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Gladys Street.

Feb. 18

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Quail Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Gladys Street.

• Assistance was given to another agency on South Wesson Street.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Disorderly conduct was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Loitering was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Sistrunk Street.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Two white females were arrested during a domestic dispute call on Dorman Avenue.

•  A fight in progress was reported on Parker Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Sims Avenue.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Kent Road.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

Feb. 17

• A domestic dispute was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on South Ann Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Kent Road.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Central Boulevard.

• Criminal mischief was reported on East Patton Street.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on West Butler Street.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Hillcrest Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

Feb. 16

• A juvenile complaint was filed on Barnett Boulevard.

• A noise complaint was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• Harassment was reported on Central Boulevard.

• Theft was reported on James Street.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was provided during a medical call on Burt Mill Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on North Ann Avenue.

• A white male was arrested on Tallassee Highway.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Camellia Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Peachtree Street.

• Animal control was requested on Noble Road.

 