Feb. 9
• Loud music was reported on Claire Street.
Feb. 8
• Trespassing was reported on Cliff Street.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A noise ordinance complaint was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Animal control was requested on South Ann Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested on Powers Extension.
• Animal control was requested on South Ashurst Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.
• Animal control was requested on South Ashurst Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Paxton Drive.
• A hit and run accident was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A verbal fight was reported on Riley Road.
• A white male was arrested during an intoxicated driver call on Kent Road.
Feb. 7
• Criminal mischief was reported on Little Road.
• Gunfire was reported on Little Road.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Hickory Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Highway 229.
• A domestic incident was reported on Worthington Circle.
• A suspicious person was reported on East Patton Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Dolan Road.
• Trespassing was reported on South Tallassee Drive
• Animal control was requested on South Tallassee Drive.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Mott Lane.
• Harassment was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
Feb. 6
• Gunfire was reported on Second Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Notasulga Road.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Washington Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on East Patton Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white female was arrested during a traffic stop on Riverside Avenue.
• A disorderly subject was reported on Friendship Road.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Dorman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gammils Store Road.
• Tree in the roadway was reported on Cherokee Trail.
Feb. 5
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Dorman Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 229.
• A disorderly subject was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Hudson Place.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Cottage Hill Circle.
• Criminal trespassing was reported on First Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Dorman Avenue.
Feb. 4
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Ashurst Bar Road.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Rickey Lane.
• Gunfire was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Highway 229.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on First Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• An intoxicated driver was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Feb. 3
• An intoxicated driver was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Central Boulevard.
• A domestic incident was reported on Jacob Court.
• An animal complaint was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A Black male was arrested on Herd Street.
• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Hudson Place.
• A suspicious person was reported on East Patton Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Friendship Road.
• Assistance was given to medics on Macedonia Road.
• Identity theft was reported on Kent Road.
• A welfare check was conducted on Highway 229.
• Panhandling was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Panhandling was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Camelia Drive.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Burt Mill Road.
• A civil dispute was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Feb. 2
• Menacing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Macedonia Road.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Laurel Street.
• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.