STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

Feb. 9

• Loud music was reported on Claire Street.

Feb. 8

• Trespassing was reported on Cliff Street.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A noise ordinance complaint was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Animal control was requested on South Ann Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested on Powers Extension.

• Animal control was requested on South Ashurst Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.

• Animal control was requested on South Ashurst Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Paxton Drive.

• A hit and run accident was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A verbal fight was reported on Riley Road.

• A white male was arrested during an intoxicated driver call on Kent Road.

Feb. 7

• Criminal mischief was reported on Little Road.

• Gunfire was reported on Little Road.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Hickory Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Highway 229.

• A domestic incident was reported on Worthington Circle.

• A suspicious person was reported on East Patton Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Dolan Road.

• Trespassing was reported on South Tallassee Drive

• Animal control was requested on South Tallassee Drive.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Mott Lane.

• Harassment was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

Feb. 6

• Gunfire was reported on Second Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Notasulga Road.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Washington Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on East Patton Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white female was arrested during a traffic stop on Riverside Avenue.

• A disorderly subject was reported on Friendship Road.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Dorman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gammils Store Road.

• Tree in the roadway was reported on Cherokee Trail.

Sign up for Tribune Newsletters

Feb. 5

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• A juvenile complaint was filed on Dorman Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 229.

• A disorderly subject was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Hudson Place.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Cottage Hill Circle.

• Criminal trespassing was reported on First Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Dorman Avenue.

Feb. 4

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Ashurst Bar Road.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Rickey Lane.

• Gunfire was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Highway 229.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on First Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• An intoxicated driver was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Feb. 3

• An intoxicated driver was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Central Boulevard.

• A domestic incident was reported on Jacob Court.

• An animal complaint was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A Black male was arrested on Herd Street.

• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Hudson Place.

• A suspicious person was reported on East Patton Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Friendship Road.

• Assistance was given to medics on Macedonia Road.

• Identity theft was reported on Kent Road.

• A welfare check was conducted on Highway 229.

• Panhandling was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Panhandling was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Camelia Drive.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Burt Mill Road.

• A civil dispute was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Feb. 2

• Menacing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Macedonia Road.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Laurel Street.

• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

 