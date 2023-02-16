Feb. 16
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on East Patton Street.
Feb. 15
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Fourth Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Friendship Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Roosevelt Street.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Second Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Third Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Peachtree Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Powers Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Feb. 14
• A noise complaint was reported on Gladys Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gladys Street.
• Suspicious activity was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• A white female was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious subjects were reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Peachtree Street.
• Theft was reported on Fourth Street.
• A missing person was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Ashurst Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Willow Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on South Tallassee Drive.
• Burglary was reported on West Main Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Main Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Feb. 13
• An intoxicated drive was reported on Highway 229.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Clover Street.
• A Hispanic male was arrested during a traffic stop on Main Street.
• A Black male was arrested during a suspicious person call on South Tallassee Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Oak Heights Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Kent Road.
• A domestic complaint was reported on Stewart Street.
• A vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A vehicle accident was reported on Highway 49 South.
• Trespassing was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
Feb. 12
• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Washington Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• A suspicious subject was reported on Central Boulevard.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Gladys Street.
• A suspicious subject was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Ira Street.
• A noise complaint was reported on Gladys Street.
• Disorderly conduct was reported on Friendship Road.
Feb. 11
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Third Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Gladys Street.
• Trespassing was reported on First Avenue.
• A tree was reported in the roadway on Claire Street.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Quail Run Drive.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on South Ann Avenue.
• Complaint of a subject with a gun was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Harassing communications was reported on Wallace Drive.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Kent Road.
• A disorderly person was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
Feb. 10
• A domestic incident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on East Patton Street.
• Disorderly conduct was reported on Friendship Road.
• A domestic incident was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported in Ashurst Avenue.
• A white male was arrested during a fight in progress call on Ashurst Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Jordan Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on First Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Wall Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Hall Farm Road.
Feb. 9
• Suspicious Activity was reported on First Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Third Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road.
• Animal control was requested on Riverside Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on South Ann Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Loitering was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on South Ann Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on First Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Third Street.