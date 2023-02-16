STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Feb. 16

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on East Patton Street.

Feb. 15

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Fourth Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Friendship Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Roosevelt Street.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Second Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Third Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Peachtree Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Powers Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Feb. 14

• A noise complaint was reported on Gladys Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gladys Street.

• Suspicious activity was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• A white female was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious subjects were reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Peachtree Street.

• Theft was reported on Fourth Street.

• A missing person was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Ashurst Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Willow Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on South Tallassee Drive.

• Burglary was reported on West Main Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Main Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Feb. 13

• An intoxicated drive was reported on Highway 229.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Clover Street.

• A Hispanic male was arrested during a traffic stop on Main Street.

• A Black male was arrested during a suspicious person call on South Tallassee Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Oak Heights Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Kent Road.

• A domestic complaint was reported on Stewart Street.

• A vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A vehicle accident was reported on Highway 49 South.

• Trespassing was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

Feb. 12

• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Washington Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• A suspicious subject was reported on Central Boulevard.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Gladys Street.

• A suspicious subject was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Ira Street.

• A noise complaint was reported on Gladys Street.

• Disorderly conduct was reported on Friendship Road.

Feb. 11

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Third Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Gladys Street.

• Trespassing was reported on First Avenue.

• A tree was reported in the roadway on Claire Street.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Quail Run Drive.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on South Ann Avenue.

• Complaint of a subject with a gun was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Harassing communications was reported on Wallace Drive.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Kent Road.

• A disorderly person was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

Feb. 10

• A domestic incident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on East Patton Street.

• Disorderly conduct was reported on Friendship Road.

• A domestic incident was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported in Ashurst Avenue.

• A white male was arrested during a fight in progress call on Ashurst Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Jordan Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on First Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Wall Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Hall Farm Road.

Feb. 9

• Suspicious Activity was reported on First Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Third Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road.

• Animal control was requested on Riverside Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on South Ann Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Loitering was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on South Ann Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on First Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Third Street.

 