Jan. 17
• A funeral escort was provided on Friendship Road.
• A Black male was arrested on Cherry Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Jan. 16
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to medics on Hicks Store Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Rifle Range Road.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Burglary was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Debris was cleared from the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• Debris was cleared from the roadway on Central Boulevard.
• A tree was removed from the roadway on Apple Avenue.
Jan. 15
• Reckless driving was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A burglary was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• A noise complaint was reported on East Roosevelt Street.
• A citizen inquiry was made on Barnett Boulevard.
• A domestic incident was reported on Upper River Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A funeral escort was provided on First Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Macedonia Road.
Jan. 14
• Reckless driving was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Freeman Avenue.
• A citizen inquiry was made on Gilmer Avenue.
• A funeral escort was provided on Friendship Road.
• A welfare check was conducted on Noble Road.
• A domestic incident was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.
Jan. 13
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Macedonia Road.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Ashurst Avenue.
• A traffic accident was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.
• A funeral escort was provided on Friendship Road.
• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
Jan. 12
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Freeman Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• Theft was reported on James Street.
• A white male was arrested on James Street.
Jan. 11
• Suspicious activity was reported on West Patton Street.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Mott Lane.
• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Harassment was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A funeral escort was provided on Little Road.
• A private property accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A citizen inquiry was made on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Noble Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.
• Reckless driving was reported on Highway 229.
Jan. 10
• A traffic accident was reported on Cherokee Trail.
• A Black male was arrested on Dixie Circle.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Ingram Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Second Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Harassment was reported on Muskogee Trail.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A parking violation was reported on Grimes Street.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Ingram Street.