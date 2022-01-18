police
Stock photo / The Outlook

Jan. 17

• A funeral escort was provided on Friendship Road.

• A Black male was arrested on Cherry Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Jan. 16

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to medics on Hicks Store Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Rifle Range Road.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Burglary was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Debris was cleared from the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• Debris was cleared from the roadway on Central Boulevard.

• A tree was removed from the roadway on Apple Avenue.

Jan. 15

• Reckless driving was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A burglary was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• A noise complaint was reported on East Roosevelt Street.

• A citizen inquiry was made on Barnett Boulevard.

• A domestic incident was reported on Upper River Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A funeral escort was provided on First Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Macedonia Road.

Jan. 14

• Reckless driving was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Freeman Avenue.

• A citizen inquiry was made on Gilmer Avenue.

• A funeral escort was provided on Friendship Road.

• A welfare check was conducted on Noble Road.

• A domestic incident was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.

Jan. 13

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Macedonia Road.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Ashurst Avenue.

• A traffic accident was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.

• A funeral escort was provided on Friendship Road.

• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

Jan. 12

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Freeman Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• Theft was reported on James Street.

• A white male was arrested on James Street.

Jan. 11

• Suspicious activity was reported on West Patton Street.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Mott Lane.

• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Harassment was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A funeral escort was provided on Little Road.

• A private property accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A citizen inquiry was made on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Noble Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.

• Reckless driving was reported on Highway 229.

Jan. 10

• A traffic accident was reported on Cherokee Trail.

• A Black male was arrested on Dixie Circle.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Ingram Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Second Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Harassment was reported on Muskogee Trail.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A parking violation was reported on Grimes Street.

• A stolen vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Ingram Street.