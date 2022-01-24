Jan. 24
• A civil dispute was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A civil dispute was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.
• Theft was reported on Little Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on E.B. Payne Street.
Jan. 23
• Harassment was reported on Washington Street.
• Theft was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• Debris in the roadway was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Herd Street.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Stewart Street.
• A hit and run private property accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Jan. 22
• A noise ordinance violation was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.
• Suspicious Activity was reported on Hornsby Lane.
• An animal complaint was received on Notasulga Road.
• A theft was reported on Third Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Fourth Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on New Quarters Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Monroe Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Seventh Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Ice Plant Road.
Jan. 21
• A private property traffic accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on First Avenue.
• Assistance was given to medics on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on West Butler Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Doman Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Jordan Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Twin Creeks Drive.
Jan. 20
• Harassing communications were reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Debris in the roadway was reported on Central Boulevard.
• Trespassing was reported on Third Street.
• Harassing communications was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Burglary was reported on Ransom Drive.
Jan. 19
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Magnolia Street.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Harassment was reported on Carr Street.
• Criminal trespassing was reported on First Avenue.
• Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A white male was arrested on Central Boulevard.
• A domestic incident was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.
• Harassment was reported on Third Avenue.
• A traffic accident was reported on Kent Road.
• A white male was arrested on West James Street.
Jan. 18
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Friendship Road.
• Assistance was give to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• A Black Male was arrested on North Johnson Street.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Hickory Street.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Harassment was reported Rickey Lane.
• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A Black male was arrested on First Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Carr Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Lower River Road.
• Menacing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Friendship Road.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Disorderly conduct was reported Central Boulevard.
• A welfare check was conducted on Rickey Lane.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on South Wesson Street.
• A traffic accident was reported on Griffith Lane.
Jan. 17
• A welfare check was conducted on Ashurst Avenue.
• Assistance was given to the fire department on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was provided to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.