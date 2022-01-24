police

Jan. 24

• A civil dispute was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A civil dispute was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.

• Theft was reported on Little Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on E.B. Payne Street.

Jan. 23

• Harassment was reported on Washington Street.

• Theft was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• Debris in the roadway was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Herd Street.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Stewart Street.

• A hit and run private property accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Jan. 22

• A noise ordinance violation was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.

• Suspicious Activity was reported on Hornsby Lane.

• An animal complaint was received on Notasulga Road.

• A theft was reported on Third Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Fourth Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on New Quarters Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Monroe Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Seventh Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Ice Plant Road.

Jan. 21

• A private property traffic accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on First Avenue.

• Assistance was given to medics on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on West Butler Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Doman Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Jordan Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Twin Creeks Drive.

Jan. 20

• Harassing communications were reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Debris in the roadway was reported on Central Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported on Third Street.

• Harassing communications was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Burglary was reported on Ransom Drive.

Jan. 19

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Magnolia Street.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Harassment was reported on Carr Street.

• Criminal trespassing was reported on First Avenue.

• Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A white male was arrested on Central Boulevard.

• A domestic incident was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.

• Harassment was reported on Third Avenue.

• A traffic accident was reported on Kent Road.

• A white male was arrested on West James Street.

Jan. 18

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Friendship Road.

• Assistance was give to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• A Black Male was arrested on North Johnson Street.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Hickory Street.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Harassment was reported Rickey Lane.

• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A Black male was arrested on First Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Carr Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Lower River Road.

• Menacing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Friendship Road.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Disorderly conduct was reported Central Boulevard.

• A welfare check was conducted on Rickey Lane.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on South Wesson Street.

• A traffic accident was reported on Griffith Lane.

Jan. 17

• A welfare check was conducted on Ashurst Avenue.

• Assistance was given to the fire department on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was provided to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.