Mike Ireland

Jan. 30

• A welfare check was conducted on Herren Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious person reported on Friendship Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported Ashurst Bar Road.

• Harassment was reported on Fourth Street.

• A complaint of littering was made on Notasulga Road.

• A suspicious person was reported on James Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.

• Debris in the roadway was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Bent Oak Lane.

Jan. 29

• A Black male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Honeysuckle Lane.

• A welfare check was conducted on Harris Street.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Freeman Avenue

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on North Ann Avenue.

Jan. 28

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Joy Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• A burglary was reported on Peachtree Street.

• Debris in the roadway was reported on North Ann Avenue.

Jan. 27

• Suspicious activity was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A welfare check was conducted on West Butler Street.

• A burglary was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested at a traffic accident with injuries on Wall Street.

• A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic complaint was reported on Third Avenue.

Jan. 26

• A juvenile complaint was filed on Ashurst Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Lee Street.

• Public lewdness was reported on Lee Street.

• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 229.

• A juvenile complaint was filed on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Harassing communications was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on First Avenue

Jan. 25

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on First Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Tallassee Highway.

• A Black male was arrested on Rickey Lane.

• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.

• A white female was arrested during a domestic dispute on Macedonia Road.

• A suspicious person was reported on East Patton Street.

• Animal control was requested on Highway 229.

Jan. 24

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Menacing was reported on Cotton Ridge Road.

• Harassment was reported on First Avenue.

• An assault was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A prowler was reported on First Avenue.