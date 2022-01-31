Jan. 30
• A welfare check was conducted on Herren Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious person reported on Friendship Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported Ashurst Bar Road.
• Harassment was reported on Fourth Street.
• A complaint of littering was made on Notasulga Road.
• A suspicious person was reported on James Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.
• Debris in the roadway was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Bent Oak Lane.
Jan. 29
• A Black male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Honeysuckle Lane.
• A welfare check was conducted on Harris Street.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Freeman Avenue
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on North Ann Avenue.
Jan. 28
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Joy Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• A burglary was reported on Peachtree Street.
• Debris in the roadway was reported on North Ann Avenue.
Jan. 27
• Suspicious activity was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A welfare check was conducted on West Butler Street.
• A burglary was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested at a traffic accident with injuries on Wall Street.
• A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic complaint was reported on Third Avenue.
Need early morning
Jan. 26
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Ashurst Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Lee Street.
• Public lewdness was reported on Lee Street.
• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 229.
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Harassing communications was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on First Avenue
Jan. 25
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on First Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Tallassee Highway.
• A Black male was arrested on Rickey Lane.
• Animal control was requested on Sims Avenue.
• A white female was arrested during a domestic dispute on Macedonia Road.
• A suspicious person was reported on East Patton Street.
• Animal control was requested on Highway 229.
Jan. 24
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Menacing was reported on Cotton Ridge Road.
• Harassment was reported on First Avenue.
• An assault was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A prowler was reported on First Avenue.