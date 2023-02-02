Feb. 2
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Feb. 1
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Roosevelt Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Rickey Lane.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Grimes Street.
• Animal control was requested on Grimes Street.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given during a medical on South Tallassee Drive.
• A suspicious person was reported on Magnolia Street.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.
• Fraudulent use of a credit card was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
Jan. 31
• A domestic dispute was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Herd Street.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Rickey Lane.
• Reckless driving was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Eubanks Street.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Harassing communications was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Burglary was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Dorman Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Fourth Street.
• Littering was reported on New Quarters Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on First Avenue.
• Harassing communications was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on Derry Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Macedonia Road.
• A welfare check was conducted on Highway 229.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Lee Street.
Jan. 30
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Tallassee Highway.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on North Ann Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Macedonia Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on Derry Street.
• Littering was reported on Noble Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.
• Harassment was reported on Grimes Street.
• A white female was arrested on Benson Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Second Street.
• Trespassing was reported on First Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Freeman Avenue.
Jan. 29
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Property damage was reported on Noble Road.
• Criminal trespass was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Powers Extension.
• Trespassing was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Powers Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Kent Road.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.
• Property damage was reported on Highway 229.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Claire Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Lee Street.
Jan. 28
• Gunfire was reported on Riley Road.
• A noise complaint was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A fight in progress was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Harassment was reported on Central Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
Jan. 27
• A domestic dispute was reported on Washington Street.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on North Ann Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Hicks Store Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Indian Trail.
• Disorderly conduct was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Redden Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Panhandling was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.
• An assault was reported on King Street.
• A Black female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• A fight was reported on Barnett Boulevard.