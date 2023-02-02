STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

Feb. 2

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Feb. 1

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Roosevelt Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Rickey Lane.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Grimes Street.

• Animal control was requested on Grimes Street.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given during a medical on South Tallassee Drive.

• A suspicious person was reported on Magnolia Street.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.

• Fraudulent use of a credit card was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

Jan. 31

• A domestic dispute was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Herd Street.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Rickey Lane.

• Reckless driving was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Eubanks Street.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Harassing communications was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Burglary was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Dorman Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Fourth Street.

• Littering was reported on New Quarters Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on First Avenue.

• Harassing communications was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on Derry Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Macedonia Road.

• A welfare check was conducted on Highway 229.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Lee Street.

Jan. 30

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Tallassee Highway.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on North Ann Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Macedonia Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on Derry Street.

• Littering was reported on Noble Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.

• Harassment was reported on Grimes Street.

• A white female was arrested on Benson Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Second Street.

• Trespassing was reported on First Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Freeman Avenue.

Jan. 29

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Property damage was reported on Noble Road.

• Criminal trespass was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Powers Extension.

• Trespassing was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A stolen vehicle was reported on Powers Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Kent Road.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.

• Property damage was reported on Highway 229.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Claire Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Lee Street.

Jan. 28

• Gunfire was reported on Riley Road.

• A noise complaint was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A fight in progress was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Harassment was reported on Central Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

Jan. 27

• A domestic dispute was reported on Washington Street.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on North Ann Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Hicks Store Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Indian Trail.

• Disorderly conduct was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Redden Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Panhandling was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.

• An assault was reported on King Street.

• A Black female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• A fight was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

 