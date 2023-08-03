STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

July 31

• Trespassing was reported on Second Street.

July 30

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on West Gantts Mill Road.

• A disorderly person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A tree on a powerline was reported on Herren Street.

• A powerline down was reported on Indian Trail.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Central Boulevard.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A prowler was reported on Second Street.

July 29

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassing communications was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Noble Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on North Ann Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Redden Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Macedonia Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.

• A domestic dispute was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Highway 229.

• A private property accident was reported on Adams Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on West Main Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on West James Street.

• A tree was reported in the roadway on Benson Avenue.

• A prowler was reported on Evergreen Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A prowler was reported on Evergreen Street.

July 28

• An arrest was made during a traffic stop on Caldwell Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on East Patton Street.

• Gunfire was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Dixie Circle.

• Theft was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on Noble Road.

• Animal control was requested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Theft was reported on Herd Street.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Recreation Center Road.

• A white female was arrested during a suspicious person call on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

July 27

• A fight was reported on Hickory Street.

• A noise complaint was reported on Third Avenue.

• A Black female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A verbal altercation was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• An arrest was made during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Macedonia Road.

• Theft was reported on Ransom Drive.

• A white male was arrested on Central Boulevard.

Sign up for Tribune Newsletters

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Freeman Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Third Avenue.

• A Black male and white female was arrested during a traffic stop on Oak Heights Road.

• A burglary was reported on First Avenue.

July 26

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• An arrest was made during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.

• Menacing was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.

• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Freeman Avenue.

• A suicidal subject was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Hillcrest Street.

• A suicidal subject was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Noble Road.

• A Black male was arrested on Highway 231.

• A white female was arrested on Powers Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to medics on Friendship Road.

July 25

• Assistance was given to medics on Freeman Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Third Avenue.

• Assistance was given to medics on Mott Lane.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Rickey Lane.

• An animal complaint was reported on Sims Avenue.

• An animal bite was reported on Dorman Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on East Roosevelt Street.

• A private property accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Dorman Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Dorman Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Whatley Drive.

• Livestock was reported in the roadway on Macedonia Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.

• Theft was reported on Thelma Drive.

• Trespassing was reported on Thelma Drive.

July 24

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Alber Drive

• Animal control was requested on Central Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to medics on Freeman Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Noble Road.

• A suicidal subject was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Highway 229.

• A hit and run accident was reported on Kent Road.

• Theft was reported on McNeal Street.

• Burglary was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Child abuse was reported on McNeal Street.

• Harassment was reported on Apple Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Main Street.

• Disorderly conduct was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

 