July 31
• Trespassing was reported on Second Street.
July 30
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on West Gantts Mill Road.
• A disorderly person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A tree on a powerline was reported on Herren Street.
• A powerline down was reported on Indian Trail.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Central Boulevard.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A prowler was reported on Second Street.
July 29
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassing communications was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Noble Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on North Ann Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Redden Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Macedonia Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.
• A domestic dispute was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Highway 229.
• A private property accident was reported on Adams Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on West Main Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on West James Street.
• A tree was reported in the roadway on Benson Avenue.
• A prowler was reported on Evergreen Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A prowler was reported on Evergreen Street.
July 28
• An arrest was made during a traffic stop on Caldwell Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on East Patton Street.
• Gunfire was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Dixie Circle.
• Theft was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on Noble Road.
• Animal control was requested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Theft was reported on Herd Street.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Recreation Center Road.
• A white female was arrested during a suspicious person call on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
July 27
• A fight was reported on Hickory Street.
• A noise complaint was reported on Third Avenue.
• A Black female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A verbal altercation was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• An arrest was made during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Macedonia Road.
• Theft was reported on Ransom Drive.
• A white male was arrested on Central Boulevard.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Freeman Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Third Avenue.
• A Black male and white female was arrested during a traffic stop on Oak Heights Road.
• A burglary was reported on First Avenue.
July 26
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• An arrest was made during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
• Menacing was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.
• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Freeman Avenue.
• A suicidal subject was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Hillcrest Street.
• A suicidal subject was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Noble Road.
• A Black male was arrested on Highway 231.
• A white female was arrested on Powers Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to medics on Friendship Road.
July 25
• Assistance was given to medics on Freeman Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Third Avenue.
• Assistance was given to medics on Mott Lane.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Rickey Lane.
• An animal complaint was reported on Sims Avenue.
• An animal bite was reported on Dorman Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on East Roosevelt Street.
• A private property accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Dorman Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Dorman Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Whatley Drive.
• Livestock was reported in the roadway on Macedonia Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.
• Theft was reported on Thelma Drive.
• Trespassing was reported on Thelma Drive.
July 24
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Alber Drive
• Animal control was requested on Central Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to medics on Freeman Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Noble Road.
• A suicidal subject was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Highway 229.
• A hit and run accident was reported on Kent Road.
• Theft was reported on McNeal Street.
• Burglary was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Child abuse was reported on McNeal Street.
• Harassment was reported on Apple Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Main Street.
• Disorderly conduct was reported on Barnett Boulevard.