June 12

• A domestic incident was reported on Darnell Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

June 11

• A verbal altercation was reported on Third Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Elm Street.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Second Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Godwin Road.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Clover Street.

• A disorderly subject was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Panhandling was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Notasulga Road.

June 10

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Theft was reported on Sims Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Little Road.

• A noise complaint was reported on Little Road.

• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Macedonia Road.

• Panhandling was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested on U.S. Highway 231.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Birch Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Hall Farm Road.

• Reckless driving was reported on Highway 229.

June 9

• Gunfire was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Rushing Circle.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on White Oak Lane.

• A stolen vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic complaint was reported on Grimes Street.

• A white female was arrested on Burt Mill Road.

• Assistance was given to medics on Hillcrest Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Menacing was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.

• A prowler was reported on Central Boulevard.

June 8

• Trespassing was reported on Macedonia Road.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A fight was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Softball Way.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Central Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Grimes Street.

• A white male was arrested during a domestic incident call on Ashurst Avenue.

• Reckless endangerment was reported on Derry Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• A juvenile complaint was filed on Cotton Ridge Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Friendship Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Benson Avenue.

• A white female was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 229.

• A welfare check was conducted on Freeman Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested during a disorderly subject call on Friendship Road.

June 7

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Griffith Lane.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Fraud was reported on Central Boulevard.

• A Black male was arrested during a domestic dispute on North Ann Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Second Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Wallace Drive.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road.

• A hit and run accident was reported on Friendship Road.

• A stolen vehicle was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

June 6

• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Gunfire was reported on Parler Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Cliff Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Central Boulevard.

• A vehicle vs. train accident was reported on Highway 229.

• A suspicious subject was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A stolen vehicle was reported on Murphy Road.

• Animal control was requested on Benson Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Main Street.

• Harassing communications was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• A white male was arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Highway 229.

June 5

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.

• Forgery was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Violation of a protection order was reported on Riley Road.

• Drug activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Highway 229.

• Burglary was reported on Ice Plant Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.

• Forgery was reported on Highway 229.

• Theft was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.

 