June 12
• A domestic incident was reported on Darnell Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
June 11
• A verbal altercation was reported on Third Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Elm Street.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Second Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Godwin Road.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Clover Street.
• A disorderly subject was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Panhandling was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Notasulga Road.
June 10
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Theft was reported on Sims Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Little Road.
• A noise complaint was reported on Little Road.
• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Macedonia Road.
• Panhandling was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested on U.S. Highway 231.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Birch Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Hall Farm Road.
• Reckless driving was reported on Highway 229.
June 9
• Gunfire was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Rushing Circle.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on White Oak Lane.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic complaint was reported on Grimes Street.
• A white female was arrested on Burt Mill Road.
• Assistance was given to medics on Hillcrest Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Menacing was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.
• A prowler was reported on Central Boulevard.
June 8
• Trespassing was reported on Macedonia Road.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A fight was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Softball Way.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Central Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Grimes Street.
• A white male was arrested during a domestic incident call on Ashurst Avenue.
• Reckless endangerment was reported on Derry Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Cotton Ridge Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Friendship Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Benson Avenue.
• A white female was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 229.
• A welfare check was conducted on Freeman Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested during a disorderly subject call on Friendship Road.
June 7
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Griffith Lane.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Fraud was reported on Central Boulevard.
• A Black male was arrested during a domestic dispute on North Ann Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Second Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Wallace Drive.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road.
• A hit and run accident was reported on Friendship Road.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
June 6
• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Gunfire was reported on Parler Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Cliff Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Central Boulevard.
• A vehicle vs. train accident was reported on Highway 229.
• A suspicious subject was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Murphy Road.
• Animal control was requested on Benson Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Main Street.
• Harassing communications was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• A white male was arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Highway 229.
June 5
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.
• Forgery was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Violation of a protection order was reported on Riley Road.
• Drug activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Highway 229.
• Burglary was reported on Ice Plant Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.
• Forgery was reported on Highway 229.
• Theft was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.