March 9
• Theft was reported on Third Avenue.
March 8
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.
• A Black female was arrested during a traffic stop on Freeman Avenue.
• An animal bite was reported on Friendship Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.
March 7
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Friendship Road.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Highway 229.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Hicks Store Road.
• A welfare check was conducted on Red Hill Road.
• Harassment was reported on Hanil Drive.
• Assistance was given to medics during a medical call on Cliff Street.
• Theft was reported on Herd Street.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on East Patton Street.
March 6
• A welfare check was conducted on Barnett Boulevard.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Roosevelt Street.
• Animal control was requested on Hillcrest Street.
• A private property accident was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A domestic dispute was reported on North Johnson Street.
• Theft by deception was reported on Hudson Place.
• Menacing was reported on Manning Circle.
• A person with a gun was reported on Central Boulevard.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Hillcrest Street.
March 5
• Gunfire was reported on Camellia Drive.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Gen Chappy James Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Friendship Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.
• Harassing communications was reported on Dusty Road.
• Reckless driving was reported on Friendship Road.
• Reckless driving was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Burt Mill Road.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Washington Street.
March 4
• Assistance was given to another agency on Martin Road.
• Gunfire was reported on Oak Heights Road.
• A civil dispute was reported on Central Boulevard.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Thompson Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Log Circle.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Roosevelt Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Cliff Street.
• Reckless driving was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Lakewater Drive.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Second Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Clover Street.
March 3
• Assistance was given to medics on King Street.
• Suspicious activity was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Highway 229.
• A verbal altercation was reported on Clover Street.
• Criminal trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Third Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested on Freeman Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Notasulga Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Theft was reported on Old Bridge Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Redden Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
March 2
• A welfare check was conducted on Wallatchee Drive.
• A suspicious person was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.
• Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Dolan Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.
• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on West Gantts Mil Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Outer Drive.
• A child custody dispute was reported on Little John Drive.