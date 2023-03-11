STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

March 9

• Theft was reported on Third Avenue.

March 8

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.

• A Black female was arrested during a traffic stop on Freeman Avenue.

• An animal bite was reported on Friendship Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.

March 7

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Friendship Road.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Highway 229.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Hicks Store Road.

• A welfare check was conducted on Red Hill Road.

• Harassment was reported on Hanil Drive.

• Assistance was given to medics during a medical call on Cliff Street.

• Theft was reported on Herd Street.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on East Patton Street.

March 6

• A welfare check was conducted on Barnett Boulevard.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Roosevelt Street.

• Animal control was requested on Hillcrest Street.

• A private property accident was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A domestic dispute was reported on North Johnson Street.

• Theft by deception was reported on Hudson Place.

• Menacing was reported on Manning Circle.

• A person with a gun was reported on Central Boulevard.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Hillcrest Street.

March 5

• Gunfire was reported on Camellia Drive.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Gen Chappy James Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Friendship Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.

• Harassing communications was reported on Dusty Road.

• Reckless driving was reported on Friendship Road.

• Reckless driving was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Burt Mill Road.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Washington Street.

Sign up for Tribune Newsletters

March 4

• Assistance was given to another agency on Martin Road.

• Gunfire was reported on Oak Heights Road.

• A civil dispute was reported on Central Boulevard.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Thompson Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Log Circle.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Roosevelt Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Cliff Street.

• Reckless driving was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Lakewater Drive.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Second Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Clover Street.

March 3

• Assistance was given to medics on King Street.

• Suspicious activity was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Highway 229.

• A verbal altercation was reported on Clover Street.

• Criminal trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Third Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested on Freeman Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Notasulga Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Theft was reported on Old Bridge Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Redden Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

March 2

• A welfare check was conducted on Wallatchee Drive.

• A suspicious person was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.

• Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Dolan Road.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Dolan Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.

• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on West Gantts Mil Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Outer Drive.

• A child custody dispute was reported on Little John Drive.

 