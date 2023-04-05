April 2
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Marvin Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Hillcrest Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Sylvan Lane.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Alber Drive.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on Kent Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Hillcrest Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.
• A prowler was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
April 1
• Gunfire was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Hillcrest Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Redden Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Laurel Street.
• Reckless driving was reported on Ransom Drive.
• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on East Patton Street.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Highway 229.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Redden Avenue.
• Disorderly conduct was reported on Friendship Road.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on HIllcrest Street.
March 31
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Roosevelt Street.
• Harassment was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Macedonia Road.
• Theft was reported on Thelma Drive.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Central Boulevard.
• An animal complaint was reported on Lily Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on East Patton Street.
March 30
• A welfare check was conducted on Friendship Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Third Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on South Dubois Street.
March 29
• A suspicious person was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Hicky Street.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Ira Street.
• A noise complaint was reported on Dorman Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Hickory Street.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Laurel Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Joy Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Main Street.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Second Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Indian Trail.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Herren Hill Road.
• A domestic incident was reported on West Gantts Mill Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
March 28
• A welfare check was conducted on Redden Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on McKenzie Street.
• An arrest was made on Barnett Boulevard.
• An arrest was made on Riverhills Drive.
• An animal complaint was reported on Cliff Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Lily Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Highway 229.
• A domestic incident was reported on Stewart Street.
March 27
• A welfare check was conducted in Tallassee.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Taylor Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Theft was reported on Adams Street.
• Harassment was reported on Kent Road.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.
• Debris was reported on Industrial Parkway.
• A vehicle accident was reported on Rifle Range Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Camelia Drive.
• A private property accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Cherokee Trail.
• A suspicious person was reported on Cherokee Trail.
March 26
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Kent Road.
• Gunfire was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.