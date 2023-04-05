STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

April 2

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Marvin Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Hillcrest Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Sylvan Lane.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Alber Drive.

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on Kent Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Hillcrest Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.

• A prowler was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

April 1

• Gunfire was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Hillcrest Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Redden Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Laurel Street.

• Reckless driving was reported on Ransom Drive.

• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on East Patton Street.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Highway 229.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Redden Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Redden Avenue.

• Disorderly conduct was reported on Friendship Road.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on HIllcrest Street.

March 31

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Roosevelt Street.

• Harassment was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Macedonia Road.

• Theft was reported on Thelma Drive.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Central Boulevard.

• An animal complaint was reported on Lily Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on East Patton Street.

March 30

• A welfare check was conducted on Friendship Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Third Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on South Dubois Street.

March 29

• A suspicious person was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Hicky Street.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Ira Street.

• A noise complaint was reported on Dorman Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Hickory Street.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Laurel Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Joy Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Main Street.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Second Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Indian Trail.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Herren Hill Road.

• A domestic incident was reported on West Gantts Mill Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

March 28

• A welfare check was conducted on Redden Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on McKenzie Street.

• An arrest was made on Barnett Boulevard.

• An arrest was made on Riverhills Drive.

• An animal complaint was reported on Cliff Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Lily Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Highway 229.

• A domestic incident was reported on Stewart Street.

March 27

• A welfare check was conducted in Tallassee.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Taylor Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Theft was reported on Adams Street.

• Harassment was reported on Kent Road.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.

• Debris was reported on Industrial Parkway.

• A vehicle accident was reported on Rifle Range Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Camelia Drive.

• A private property accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Cherokee Trail.

• A suspicious person was reported on Cherokee Trail.

March 26

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Kent Road.

• Gunfire was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

 