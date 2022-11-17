Nov. 17
• A welfare check was conducted on Highway 229.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
Nov. 16
• Assistance was given to another agency on Kent Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Harassing communications was reported on Industrial Parkway.
• Animal complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.
• A reckless driver was reported on Highway 229.
• A suspicious person was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white female was arrested during a domestic dispute on Third Street.
Nov. 15
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Weldon Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on Paxton Drive.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
Nov. 14
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A vehicle fire was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Joy Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on McNeal Street.
• Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported on Central Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on Ashurst Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Barnett Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on Second Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Second Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Cherry Street.
Nov. 13
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 229.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• A Black male was arrested on East Patton Street.
• Theft was reported on Roberts Street.
Nov. 12
• Assistance was given to medics on Riverhills Drive.
• An animal complaint was reported on John Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Stewart Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Dorman Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on South Dubois Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on John Street.
• A verbal altercation was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A parking violation was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A verbal fight was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Macedonia Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Gunshots were reported on John Street.
Nov. 11
• Debris was reported in the roadway on East Patton Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on James Street.
• An assault was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on West James Street.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A disorderly person was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Eighth Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on Jordan Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Friendship Road.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Highway 229.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Benson Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Gladys Street.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Nov. 10
• A noise complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Notasulga Road.
• A domestic incident was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Dusty Road.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Central Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on Greenwood Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Mill Circle.
• Animal control was requested on Second Avenue.
• Forgery was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Harassment was reported on Notasulga Road.