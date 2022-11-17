STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

Nov. 17

• A welfare check was conducted on Highway 229.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

Nov. 16

• Assistance was given to another agency on Kent Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Harassing communications was reported on Industrial Parkway.

• Animal complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.

• A reckless driver was reported on Highway 229.

• A suspicious person was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white female was arrested during a domestic dispute on Third Street.

Nov. 15

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Weldon Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on Paxton Drive.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

Nov. 14

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A vehicle fire was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Joy Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on McNeal Street.

• Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported on Central Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on Ashurst Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Barnett Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on Second Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Second Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Cherry Street.

Nov. 13

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 229.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• A Black male was arrested on East Patton Street.

• Theft was reported on Roberts Street.

Nov. 12

• Assistance was given to medics on Riverhills Drive.

• An animal complaint was reported on John Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Stewart Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Dorman Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on South Dubois Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on John Street.

• A verbal altercation was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A parking violation was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A verbal fight was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Macedonia Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Gunshots were reported on John Street.

Nov. 11

• Debris was reported in the roadway on East Patton Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on James Street.

• An assault was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on West James Street.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A disorderly person was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Eighth Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on Jordan Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Friendship Road.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Highway 229.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Benson Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Gladys Street.

• A noise complaint was reported on Gladys Street.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Nov. 10

• A noise complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Notasulga Road.

• A domestic incident was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Dusty Road.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Central Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on Greenwood Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Mill Circle.

• Animal control was requested on Second Avenue.

• Forgery was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Harassment was reported on Notasulga Road.

 