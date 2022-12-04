Dec. 1
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Martin Street.
Nov. 30
• A suspicious person was reported on East Patton Street.
• A vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Rifle Range Road.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Recreation Center Road.
• Debris in the road was reported on Highway 229.
• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.
• Animal control was requested on Cliff Street.
• Theft was reported on Wall Street.
• Animal control was requested on Cliff Street.
• Animal control was requested on East Roosevelt Street.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on New Quarters Road.
Nov. 29
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Rickey Lane.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on West Main Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.
• Harassment was reported on Washington Street.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested during a breaking and entering a vehicle call on Highway 229.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Mott Lane.
• A welfare check was conducted on Hudson Place.
• A vehicle accident was reported on South Dubois Street.
• Theft was reported on Washington Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Washington Street.
Nov. 28
• A traffic accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Central Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Washington Street.
• Harassment was reported on Second Street.
• Animal cruelty was reported on Hicks Store Road.
• A welfare check was conducted on East Roosevelt Street.
• Theft by deception was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested during a suspicious person call on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• A suspicious person was reported on Third Street.
Nov. 27
• A traffic accident was reported on Highway 229.
• Identity theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to medics on Seventh Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on West James Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Rushing Circle.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Friendship Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Shoplifting was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A parking violation was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Second Street.
• Theft was reported on North McKenzie Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on East Roosevelt Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.
• The roadway was reported blocked on Notasulga Road.
Nov. 26
• A domestic incident was reported on Washington Street.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Kent Road.
• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Highway 229.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Hicks Store Road.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Washington Boulevard.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Sims Avenue.
Nov. 25
• A domestic dispute was reported on Cliff Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on West Patton Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Washington Street.
• Lost property was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Washington Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on North Ann Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Little Road.