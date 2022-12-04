STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

Dec. 1

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Martin Street.

Nov. 30

• A suspicious person was reported on East Patton Street.

• A vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Rifle Range Road.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Recreation Center Road.

• Debris in the road was reported on Highway 229.

• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.

• Animal control was requested on Cliff Street.

• Theft was reported on Wall Street.

• Animal control was requested on Cliff Street.

• Animal control was requested on East Roosevelt Street.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on New Quarters Road.

Nov. 29

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Rickey Lane.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on West Main Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.

• Harassment was reported on Washington Street.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested during a breaking and entering a vehicle call on Highway 229.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Mott Lane.

• A welfare check was conducted on Hudson Place.

• A vehicle accident was reported on South Dubois Street.

• Theft was reported on Washington Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Washington Street.

Nov. 28

• A traffic accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Central Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Washington Street.

• Harassment was reported on Second Street.

• Animal cruelty was reported on Hicks Store Road.

• A welfare check was conducted on East Roosevelt Street.

• Theft by deception was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested during a suspicious person call on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• A suspicious person was reported on Third Street.

Nov. 27

• A traffic accident was reported on Highway 229.

• Identity theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to medics on Seventh Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on West James Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Rushing Circle.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Friendship Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Shoplifting was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A parking violation was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Second Street.

• Theft was reported on North McKenzie Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on East Roosevelt Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.

• The roadway was reported blocked on Notasulga Road.

Nov. 26

• A domestic incident was reported on Washington Street.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Kent Road.

• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Highway 229.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Hicks Store Road.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Washington Boulevard.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Sims Avenue.

Nov. 25

• A domestic dispute was reported on Cliff Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on West Patton Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Washington Street.

• Lost property was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Washington Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on North Ann Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Little Road.