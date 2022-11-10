police lines
File / The Tribune

Nov. 9

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Second Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Riverknolle Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on First Street.

• Animal control was requested on Pecan Street.

• A Black male was arrested during a burglary call on Rickey Lane.

• Theft was reported on Runt O’Daniel Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Freeman Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Pinehurst Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Second Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on First Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Pinehurst Street.

• A white female was arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Aubrey Lane.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Freeman Avenue.

Nov. 8

• A suspicious person was reported on Main Street.

• Harassment was reported on Second Avenue.

• The roadway was reported blocked on Central Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Kent Road.

• A disorderly subject was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on North Dubois Street.

• Animal control was requested on Second Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Second Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Second Avenue.

• Breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on Quail Crossing.

• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious subject was reported on Notasulga Road.

Nov. 7

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Paxton Drive.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on First Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Hillcrest Street.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Second Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Potts Drive.

• Theft was reported on Second Avenue.

• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Friendship Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.

• Panhandling was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Menacing was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.

• Animal control was requested on Magnolia Street.

• A white female and a Black male were arrested during a traffic stop on Hillcrest Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A disorderly person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Third Avenue.

Sign up for Tribune Newsletters

Nov. 6

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• Fraud was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Suspicious activity was reported Central Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.

• A child custody dispute was reported Notasulga Road.

• A Black male was arrested during a theft call on Ashurst Avenue.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 229.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.

• Livestock was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Cherry Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A prowler was reported on Mott Lane.

Nov. 5

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on First Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Birch Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Poplar Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.

• A hit and run motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested during a motor vehicle accident call on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Main Street.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Fourth Street.

Nov. 4

• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Main Street.

• An assault was reported on Worthington Circle.

• An assault was reported on Third Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Lilly Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Evergreen Street.

• Theft was reported on West Patton Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Azalea Street.

• Noise complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Third Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Third Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Martin Road.

• A vehicle fire was reported on Third Avenue.

Nov. 3

• A missing person was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Redden Avenue.