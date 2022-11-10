Nov. 9
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Second Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Riverknolle Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on First Street.
• Animal control was requested on Pecan Street.
• A Black male was arrested during a burglary call on Rickey Lane.
• Theft was reported on Runt O’Daniel Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Freeman Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Pinehurst Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Second Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on First Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Pinehurst Street.
• A white female was arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Aubrey Lane.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Freeman Avenue.
Nov. 8
• A suspicious person was reported on Main Street.
• Harassment was reported on Second Avenue.
• The roadway was reported blocked on Central Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Kent Road.
• A disorderly subject was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on North Dubois Street.
• Animal control was requested on Second Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Second Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Second Avenue.
• Breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on Quail Crossing.
• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious subject was reported on Notasulga Road.
Nov. 7
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Paxton Drive.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on First Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Hillcrest Street.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Second Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Potts Drive.
• Theft was reported on Second Avenue.
• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Friendship Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.
• Panhandling was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Menacing was reported on Gen. Chappy James Street.
• Animal control was requested on Magnolia Street.
• A white female and a Black male were arrested during a traffic stop on Hillcrest Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A disorderly person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Third Avenue.
Nov. 6
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• Fraud was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Suspicious activity was reported Central Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.
• A child custody dispute was reported Notasulga Road.
• A Black male was arrested during a theft call on Ashurst Avenue.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 229.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.
• Livestock was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Cherry Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A prowler was reported on Mott Lane.
Nov. 5
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on First Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Birch Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Poplar Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.
• A hit and run motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested during a motor vehicle accident call on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Main Street.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Fourth Street.
Nov. 4
• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Main Street.
• An assault was reported on Worthington Circle.
• An assault was reported on Third Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Lilly Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Evergreen Street.
• Theft was reported on West Patton Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Azalea Street.
• Noise complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Third Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Third Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Martin Road.
• A vehicle fire was reported on Third Avenue.
Nov. 3
• A missing person was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Redden Avenue.