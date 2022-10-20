STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Oct. 20

• A juvenile complaint was filed on Central Boulevard.

• Domestic violence was reported on Upper River Road.

Oct. 19

• A motorist was given assistance on Thomas Circle.

• A prowler was reported on Red Hill Road.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Weldon Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road.

• A white female was arrested on Lower Tuskegee Road during a suspicious activity call.

• Two Black females were arrested on Gilmer Avenue during a disorderly conduct call.

• Animal control was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• A motorist was given assistance on Comer Lane.

• Burglary was reported on Adams Street.

• Theft was reported on East Patton Street.

• Animal control was requested on North Ann Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Kent Road.

• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Highway 229.

• A prowler was reported on North Ann Avenue.

Oct. 18

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on East Patton Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Washington Street.

• A Black female was arrested during a child custody dispute on Birch Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Rec Center Road.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Highway 229.

• Theft was reported on Main Street.

• Assistance was provided during a vehicle fire on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Animal control was requested on North Ann Avenue.

• Burglary was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.

• Burglary was reported on Notasulga Road.

Oct. 17

• Suspicious activity was reported on John Street.

• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on North Ann Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on South Central Boulevard.

• Panhandling was reported on Central Boulevard.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Little Road.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on South Tallassee Drive.

• Harassment was reported on Ransom Drive.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Lakewater Drive.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.

• Theft was reported on King Street.

Oct. 16

• A Black male was arrested on Birch Street.

• A noise complaint was reported on Fourth Street.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Ashurst Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A noise complaint was reported on Indian Trail.

• Reckless driving was reported on Whatley Drive.

• Trespassing was reported on Wall Street.

• A Black male was arrested during a domestic dispute on Herd Street.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Friendship Road.

Oct. 15

• A noise complaint was reported on Stewart Street.

• A noise complaint was reported on Wall Street.

• A noise complaint was reported on Indian Trail.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Dorman Avenue.

• Gunshots were reported on Poplar Street.

• Domestic violence was reported on Dorman Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Notasulga Road.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Wall Street.

• Harassment was reported on Rosemere Drive.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Derry Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on South Wesson Street.

• Loitering was reported on East Patton Street.

Oct. 14

• Harassing communications was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Livestock was reported in the roadway on Macedonia Road.

• A domestic dispute was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Twin Creeks Drive.

• A white male was arrested on Freeman Avenue.

Oct. 13

• Suspicious activity was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on McKenzie Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Second Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on James Street.

• A verbal altercation was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on King Street.

• A noise complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on James Street.

• Panhandling was reported on Oak Heights Road.

• Animal control was requested on South Tallassee Drive.

• Animal control was requested on James Street.

• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

 