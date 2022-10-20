Oct. 20
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Central Boulevard.
• Domestic violence was reported on Upper River Road.
Oct. 19
• A motorist was given assistance on Thomas Circle.
• A prowler was reported on Red Hill Road.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Weldon Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road.
• A white female was arrested on Lower Tuskegee Road during a suspicious activity call.
• Two Black females were arrested on Gilmer Avenue during a disorderly conduct call.
• Animal control was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• A motorist was given assistance on Comer Lane.
• Burglary was reported on Adams Street.
• Theft was reported on East Patton Street.
• Animal control was requested on North Ann Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Kent Road.
• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Highway 229.
• A prowler was reported on North Ann Avenue.
Oct. 18
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on East Patton Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Washington Street.
• A Black female was arrested during a child custody dispute on Birch Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Rec Center Road.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Highway 229.
• Theft was reported on Main Street.
• Assistance was provided during a vehicle fire on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Animal control was requested on North Ann Avenue.
• Burglary was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.
• Burglary was reported on Notasulga Road.
Oct. 17
• Suspicious activity was reported on John Street.
• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on North Ann Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on South Central Boulevard.
• Panhandling was reported on Central Boulevard.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Little Road.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on South Tallassee Drive.
• Harassment was reported on Ransom Drive.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Lakewater Drive.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.
• Theft was reported on King Street.
Oct. 16
• A Black male was arrested on Birch Street.
• A noise complaint was reported on Fourth Street.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Ashurst Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A noise complaint was reported on Indian Trail.
• Reckless driving was reported on Whatley Drive.
• Trespassing was reported on Wall Street.
• A Black male was arrested during a domestic dispute on Herd Street.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Friendship Road.
Oct. 15
• A noise complaint was reported on Stewart Street.
• A noise complaint was reported on Wall Street.
• A noise complaint was reported on Indian Trail.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Dorman Avenue.
• Gunshots were reported on Poplar Street.
• Domestic violence was reported on Dorman Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Notasulga Road.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Wall Street.
• Harassment was reported on Rosemere Drive.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Derry Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on South Wesson Street.
• Loitering was reported on East Patton Street.
Oct. 14
• Harassing communications was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Livestock was reported in the roadway on Macedonia Road.
• Livestock was reported in the roadway on Macedonia Road.
• A domestic dispute was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Twin Creeks Drive.
• A white male was arrested on Freeman Avenue.
Oct. 13
• Suspicious activity was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on McKenzie Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Second Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on James Street.
• A verbal altercation was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on King Street.
• A noise complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on James Street.
• Panhandling was reported on Oak Heights Road.
• Animal control was requested on South Tallassee Drive.
• Animal control was requested on James Street.
• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.