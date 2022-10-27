STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

Oct. 27

• A domestic incident was reported on Second Street.

• A prowler was reported on James Street.

Oct. 26

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Powers Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Notasulga Road.

• A verbal fight was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Third Avenue.

Oct. 25

• A traffic accident was reported on Little Road.

• A prowler was reported on Third Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Washington Street.

• The roadway was blocked on Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Hillcrest Avenue.

• Harassing communications was reported on Quail Crossing.

• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Harassing communications was reported on Third Avenue.

• Disorderly conduct was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• Robbery was reported on Central Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on Central Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on Cliff Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.

• Gunfire was reported on Roberts Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black female was arrested on Quail Run Drive.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Freeman Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Highway 229.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on West Roosevelt Street.

• Two white males and two white females were arrested on John Street.

• A private property accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white female was arrested during a suspicious person call on John Street.

• A stolen vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Manning Circle.

• Theft was reported on Notasulga Road.

Oct. 23

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Ransom Drive.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Gammils Store Road.

• A welfare check was conducted on North Ann Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Wall Street.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Quail Run Drive.

• Theft was reported on North McKenzie Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on West Roosevelt Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Yates Dam Road.

• Reckless Driving was reported on McArthur Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on West Butler Street.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested during a call for gunfire on Grimes Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on East Roosevelt Street.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on North Ann Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on East Roosevelt Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on East Roosevelt Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.

Oct. 22

• Trespassing was reported on Jacob Court.

• An assault was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Friendship Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Benson Avenue.

• Theft was reported on East Patton Street.

• A tree was reported in the roadway on Log Circle.

• A fight was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Rifle Range Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 229.

• A Black male was arrested on Sims Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

Oct. 21

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Gunshots were reported on North Ann Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Charles CC Blalock.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on East Patton Street.

• Panhandling was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Panhandling was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A welfare check was conducted on Cotton Ridge Road.

• A Black male was arrested in Coosa County.

• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Kent Road.

• Animal control was requested on Riverside Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.

• A white female was arrested on Freeman Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Lakewater Drive.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Notasulga Road.

Oct. 20

• A suspicious person was reported on Poplar Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Poplar Street.

• A prowler was reported on Delta Road.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Highway 229.

• Panhandling was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on North Ann Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.

• Animal control was requested on North Ann Avenue.

• Disorderly conduct was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Oak Heights Road.

 