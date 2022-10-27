Oct. 27
• A domestic incident was reported on Second Street.
• A prowler was reported on James Street.
Oct. 26
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Powers Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Notasulga Road.
• A verbal fight was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Third Avenue.
Oct. 25
• A traffic accident was reported on Little Road.
• A prowler was reported on Third Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Washington Street.
• The roadway was blocked on Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Hillcrest Avenue.
• Harassing communications was reported on Quail Crossing.
• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Harassing communications was reported on Third Avenue.
• Disorderly conduct was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• Robbery was reported on Central Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on Central Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on Cliff Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.
• Gunfire was reported on Roberts Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black female was arrested on Quail Run Drive.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Freeman Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Highway 229.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on West Roosevelt Street.
• Two white males and two white females were arrested on John Street.
• A private property accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white female was arrested during a suspicious person call on John Street.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Manning Circle.
• Theft was reported on Notasulga Road.
Oct. 23
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Ransom Drive.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Gammils Store Road.
• A welfare check was conducted on North Ann Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Wall Street.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Quail Run Drive.
• Theft was reported on North McKenzie Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on West Roosevelt Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Yates Dam Road.
• Reckless Driving was reported on McArthur Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on West Butler Street.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested during a call for gunfire on Grimes Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on East Roosevelt Street.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on North Ann Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on East Roosevelt Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on East Roosevelt Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.
Oct. 22
• Trespassing was reported on Jacob Court.
• An assault was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Friendship Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Benson Avenue.
• Theft was reported on East Patton Street.
• A tree was reported in the roadway on Log Circle.
• A fight was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Rifle Range Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 229.
• A Black male was arrested on Sims Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
Oct. 21
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Gunshots were reported on North Ann Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Charles CC Blalock.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on East Patton Street.
• Panhandling was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Panhandling was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A welfare check was conducted on Cotton Ridge Road.
• A Black male was arrested in Coosa County.
• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Kent Road.
• Animal control was requested on Riverside Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.
• A white female was arrested on Freeman Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Lakewater Drive.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Notasulga Road.
Oct. 20
• A suspicious person was reported on Poplar Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Poplar Street.
• A prowler was reported on Delta Road.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Highway 229.
• Panhandling was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on North Ann Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.
• Animal control was requested on North Ann Avenue.
• Disorderly conduct was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Oak Heights Road.