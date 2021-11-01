police
Nov. 1

• Criminal mischief was reported on Outer Drive.

• An animal complaint was made on Kent Road.

Oct. 31

• Animal control was requested on East Patton Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Thomas Circle.

• A domestic dispute was reported on West Gantts Mill Road.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Stewart Street.

• Theft was reported on South Wesson Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on North Johnson Street.

• Gunfire was reported on Wood Street.

• A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Indian Trail.

• A white female was arrested on Charles Blalock Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• An assault was reported on Ice Plant Road.

Oct. 30

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department.

• Theft was reported on Upper River Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on Sherry Street.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Outer Drive.

• Assistance was given to medics.

Oct. 29

• A noise complaint was made on Ashurst Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Magnolia Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Clover Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Sims Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A white female was arrested for domestic violence on Little Road.

• A complaint of a hit and run accident was made on Hunters Ridge.

• Criminal mischief was reported on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.

Oct. 28

• A juvenile complaint was made on Gilmer Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Little Road.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Kelly Place.

• An animal complaint was reported on Derry Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A traffic accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Oct. 27

• Assisted with a medical call on Little Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Monroe Street.

• A traffic accident was reported on Hanil Drive.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A traffic accident was reported on Hanil Drive.

Oct. 26

• A white female was arrested on Highway 229.

• Assistance was given to medics on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• A traffic accident was reported on Burston Drive.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Herd Street.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A child custody dispute was reported on Little Road.

• Harassment was reported on Gene Street.

Oct. 25

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on E.B. Payne Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• A child custody dispute was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Theft was reported on Courtland Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Burton Road.

• Harassment was reported on Quail Run Drive.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Derry Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Derry Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.