Nov. 1
• Criminal mischief was reported on Outer Drive.
• An animal complaint was made on Kent Road.
Oct. 31
• Animal control was requested on East Patton Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Thomas Circle.
• A domestic dispute was reported on West Gantts Mill Road.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Stewart Street.
• Theft was reported on South Wesson Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on North Johnson Street.
• Gunfire was reported on Wood Street.
• A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Indian Trail.
• A white female was arrested on Charles Blalock Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• An assault was reported on Ice Plant Road.
Oct. 30
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department.
• Theft was reported on Upper River Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on Sherry Street.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Outer Drive.
• Assistance was given to medics.
Oct. 29
• A noise complaint was made on Ashurst Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Magnolia Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Clover Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Sims Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A white female was arrested for domestic violence on Little Road.
• A complaint of a hit and run accident was made on Hunters Ridge.
• Criminal mischief was reported on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.
Oct. 28
• A juvenile complaint was made on Gilmer Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Little Road.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Kelly Place.
• An animal complaint was reported on Derry Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A traffic accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Oct. 27
• Assisted with a medical call on Little Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Monroe Street.
• A traffic accident was reported on Hanil Drive.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A traffic accident was reported on Hanil Drive.
Oct. 26
• A white female was arrested on Highway 229.
• Assistance was given to medics on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• A traffic accident was reported on Burston Drive.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Herd Street.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A child custody dispute was reported on Little Road.
• Harassment was reported on Gene Street.
Oct. 25
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on E.B. Payne Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• A child custody dispute was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Theft was reported on Courtland Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Burton Road.
• Harassment was reported on Quail Run Drive.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Derry Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.