Oct. 11
• A suspicious person and criminal mischief was reported on Jacob Court.
• A black male was arrested on Jordan Avenue.
Oct. 10
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on 1st Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Thompson Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.
Oct. 9
• A noise complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A disturbance was reported on Macedonia Road.
• A noise complaint was reported on East Roosevelt Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Monroe Street.
• A vehicle accident was reported on Highway 229.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
Oct. 8
• An animal complaint was reported on Jack Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Upper River Road.
• A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• An animal complaint was reported on Rifle Range Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• Another agency was assisted on Jordan Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on 3rd Avenue.
Oct. 7
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• Another agency was assisted on Azalea Street.
• A complaint of harassment was made on Powers Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Whatley Drive.
• An animal complaint was reported on Sylvan Lane.
• Assault was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.
Oct. 6
• A disorderly person was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Harassment was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Baker Hollow Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Kent Road.
• A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic complaint was made on Macedonia Road.
• Theft was reported on Main Street.
• A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Highway 229.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Camelia Drive.
• Trespassing was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Oct. 5
• A white male was arrested on 3rd Street.
• Gunfire was reported on 1st Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Oct. 4
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Magnolia Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Juniper Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A traffic accident with no injury was reported on Friendship Road.
• Theft was reported on Benson Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Powers Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Washington Street.
• A traffic accident with injury was reported on Gilmer Avenue.