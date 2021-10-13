police
Stock photo / The Outlook

Oct. 11

• A suspicious person and criminal mischief was reported on Jacob Court.

• A black male was arrested on Jordan Avenue.

Oct. 10

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on 1st Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Thompson Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.

Oct. 9

• A noise complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A disturbance was reported on Macedonia Road.

• A noise complaint was reported on East Roosevelt Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Monroe Street.

• A vehicle accident was reported on Highway 229.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

Oct. 8

• An animal complaint was reported on Jack Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Upper River Road.

• A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• An animal complaint was reported on Rifle Range Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• Another agency was assisted on Jordan Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on 3rd Avenue.

Oct. 7

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• Another agency was assisted on Azalea Street.

• A complaint of harassment was made on Powers Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Whatley Drive.

• An animal complaint was reported on Sylvan Lane.

• Assault was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.

Oct. 6

• A disorderly person was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Harassment was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Baker Hollow Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Kent Road.

• A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic complaint was made on Macedonia Road.

• Theft was reported on Main Street.

• A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Highway 229.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Camelia Drive.

• Trespassing was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Oct. 5

• A white male was arrested on 3rd Street.

• Gunfire was reported on 1st Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Oct. 4

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Magnolia Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Juniper Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A traffic accident with no injury was reported on Friendship Road.

• Theft was reported on Benson Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Powers Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Washington Street.

• A traffic accident with injury was reported on Gilmer Avenue.