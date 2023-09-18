Sept. 17
• Theft was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• A welfare check was conducted on Powers Avenue.
• An animal bite was reported on Herd Street.
• Animal control was requested on Thompson Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Delta Road.
• A civil dispute was reported on South Ann Avenue.
• A disorderly subject was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A downed power line was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Thelma Drive.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Second Street.
• A prowler was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Disorderly conduct was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• A prowler was reported on West Butler Street.
• Theft was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
Sept. 16
• Gunfire was reported on Wall Street.
• Harassment was reported on Honeysuckle Lane.
• A verbal fight was reported on Gammils Store Road.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Redden Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.
• Animal control was requested on Riverside Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Jordan Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gammils Store Road.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Joy Street.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
Sept. 15
• Trespassing was reported on Worthington Circle.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on North Johnson Street.
• A disorderly subject was reported on Friendship Road.
• Loitering was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Harassment was reported on First Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on First Avenue.
• A reckless driver was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Animal control was requested on Riverside Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Oak Heights Road.
Sept. 14
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Delta Road.
• A missing juvenile was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on South Ann Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Riverside Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Highway 229.
• Animal control was requested on Central Boulevard.
• A Black female was arrested during a traffic stop on Oak Heights Road.
• Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Little Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on South Ann Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Riverside Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Cannon Road.
• Animal control was requested on Paxton Drive.
• A suspicious person was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A mentally disturbed person was reported on Mott Lane.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.
Sept. 13
• A fire was reported on First Avenue.
• Gunfire was reported on Hickory Street.
• Animal control was requested on Central Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on Powers Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Preer Street.
• Identity theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on North Ashurst Avenue.
Sept. 12
• A civil disturbance was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Preer Street.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Fourth Street.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on North Dubois Street.
• Theft was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Gammils Store Road.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Lee Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Sept. 11
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on North McKenzie Street.
• A verbal fight was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on South Tallassee Drive.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.
• A civil dispute was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Highway 229.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Powers Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Third Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Fraud was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Property damage was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Friendship Road.