Sept. 17

• Theft was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• A welfare check was conducted on Powers Avenue.

• An animal bite was reported on Herd Street.

• Animal control was requested on Thompson Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Delta Road.

• A civil dispute was reported on South Ann Avenue.

• A disorderly subject was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A downed power line was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Thelma Drive.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Second Street.

• A prowler was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Disorderly conduct was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• A prowler was reported on West Butler Street.

• Theft was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

Sept. 16

• Gunfire was reported on Wall Street.

• Harassment was reported on Honeysuckle Lane.

• A verbal fight was reported on Gammils Store Road.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Redden Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

• Animal control was requested on Riverside Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Jordan Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gammils Store Road.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Joy Street.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

Sept. 15

• Trespassing was reported on Worthington Circle.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on North Johnson Street.

• A disorderly subject was reported on Friendship Road.

• Loitering was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Harassment was reported on First Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on First Avenue.

• A reckless driver was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Animal control was requested on Riverside Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Oak Heights Road.

Sept. 14

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Delta Road.

• A missing juvenile was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on South Ann Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Riverside Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Highway 229.

• Animal control was requested on Central Boulevard.

• A Black female was arrested during a traffic stop on Oak Heights Road.

• Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Little Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on South Ann Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Riverside Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Cannon Road.

• Animal control was requested on Paxton Drive.

• A suspicious person was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A mentally disturbed person was reported on Mott Lane.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.

Sept. 13

• A fire was reported on First Avenue.

• Gunfire was reported on Hickory Street.

• Animal control was requested on Central Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on Powers Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Preer Street.

• Identity theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on North Ashurst Avenue.

Sept. 12

• A civil disturbance was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Preer Street.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Fourth Street.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on North Dubois Street.

• Theft was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Gammils Store Road.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Lee Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Sept. 11

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on North McKenzie Street.

• A verbal fight was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on South Tallassee Drive.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.

• A civil dispute was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Highway 229.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Powers Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Third Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Fraud was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Property damage was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Friendship Road.

 