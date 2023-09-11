Sept. 10
• Trespassing was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• Harassment was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Outer Drive.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Little Road.
• An assault was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Domestic violence was reported on North Johnson Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Notasulga Road.
Sept. 9
• Assistance was given to another agency on Henderson Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• Gun fire was reported on Sunwood Court.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Central Boulevard.
• Reckless driving was reported on Friendship Road.
• Trespassing was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• Identity theft was reported on Kelly Place.
Sept. 8
• A fight in progress was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Eighth Street.
• Harassment was reported on First Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested during a suspicious activity call on Gilmer Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A suicidal subject was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Harassing communications was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Preer Street.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Camellia Drive.
• Theft was reported on Riverside Avenue.
Sept. 7
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Delta Road.
• Gunfire was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Littlejohn Drive.
• Reckless driving was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Animal control was requested on Notasulga Road.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Third Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on U.S. Highway 231.
• Animal control was requested on South Dubois Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.
• Theft was reported on Alber Drive.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Mott Lane.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Property damage was reported on Lakewater Drive.
• Theft was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A suicide attempt was reported on Macedonia Road.
• Forgery was reported on Yesac Drive.
• An animal complaint was reported on Comer Lane.
• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Thompson Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a city employee on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Hull Street.
• Animal control was requested on Preer Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Cliff Street.
Sept. 6
• A domestic incident was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Third Street.
• Theft was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A white female and Black male were arrested during a traffic stop on Recreation Center Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Ashurst Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Central Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on South Tallassee Drive.
• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Preer Street.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested during a domestic dispute call on East Patton Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Softball Way.
Sept. 5
• Debris was found in the roadway on North Ann Avenue.
• Debris was found in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Preer Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.
• A child custody dispute was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on South McKenzie Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Friendship Road.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Highway 229.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.
• Animal control was requested on Comer Lane.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Macedonia Road.
• Animal control was requested on Hull Street.
• Animal control was requested on North Ann Avenue.
Sept. 4
• A fight in progress was reported on Third Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Redden Avenue.
• Harassing communications was reported on Sims Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Whatley Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Burglary was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on South Ashurst Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Second Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.