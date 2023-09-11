STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

Sept. 10

• Trespassing was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• Harassment was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Outer Drive.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Little Road.

• An assault was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Domestic violence was reported on North Johnson Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Notasulga Road.

Sept. 9

• Assistance was given to another agency on Henderson Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• Gun fire was reported on Sunwood Court.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Central Boulevard.

• Reckless driving was reported on Friendship Road.

• Trespassing was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• Identity theft was reported on Kelly Place.

Sept. 8

• A fight in progress was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Eighth Street.

• Harassment was reported on First Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested during a suspicious activity call on Gilmer Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A suicidal subject was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Harassing communications was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Preer Street.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Camellia Drive.

• Theft was reported on Riverside Avenue.

Sept. 7

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Delta Road.

• Gunfire was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Littlejohn Drive.

• Reckless driving was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Animal control was requested on Notasulga Road.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Central Boulevard.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Third Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on U.S. Highway 231.

• Animal control was requested on South Dubois Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.

• Theft was reported on Alber Drive.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Mott Lane.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Property damage was reported on Lakewater Drive.

• Theft was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A suicide attempt was reported on Macedonia Road.

• Forgery was reported on Yesac Drive.

• An animal complaint was reported on Comer Lane.

• Animal control was requested on Freeman Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Thompson Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a city employee on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Hull Street.

• Animal control was requested on Preer Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Cliff Street.

Sept. 6

• A domestic incident was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Third Street.

• Theft was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A white female and Black male were arrested during a traffic stop on Recreation Center Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Ashurst Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Central Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on South Tallassee Drive.

• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Preer Street.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested during a domestic dispute call on East Patton Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Softball Way.

Sept. 5

• Debris was found in the roadway on North Ann Avenue.

• Debris was found in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Preer Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.

• A child custody dispute was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on South McKenzie Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Friendship Road.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Highway 229.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.

• Animal control was requested on Comer Lane.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Macedonia Road.

• Animal control was requested on Hull Street.

• Animal control was requested on North Ann Avenue.

Sept. 4

• A fight in progress was reported on Third Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Redden Avenue.

• Harassing communications was reported on Sims Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Whatley Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Burglary was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on South Ashurst Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Second Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

 