May 1

• Assistance was given during a medical on East Patton Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Cherokee Trail.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Hornsby Lane.

April 30

• Criminal mischief was reported on Redden Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on John Street.

• A Black male was arrested during a civil dispute call on Second Street.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical on Lower Tuskegee Road.

April 29

• Theft was reported on Poplar Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Redden Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Friendship Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Noble Extension.

• Trespassing was reported on Old Bridge Street.

• Theft was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Third Street.

• A Black male was arrested during a domestic complaint on Notasulga Road.

April 28

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Magnolia Street.

• A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Kent Road.

• Reckless driving was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A missing person was reported on First Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on North Ashurst Avenue.

• A child custody dispute was reported on Rosemere Drive.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Camellia Drive.

• A welfare check was conducted on Camellia Drive.

• A white male was arrested on Noble Road.

April 27

• Harassing communications was reported on Salem Place.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black female was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Hillcrest Street.

• A white male was arrested on U.S. Highway 231.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on First Avenue.

• A suicidal subject was reported on Grimes Street.

April 26

• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Theft was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• A Black male was arrested during a domestic dispute call on North Ashurst Avenue.

• Burglary was reported on Gravel Pit Drive.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Wood Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Burt Mill Road.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Macedonia Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Sylvan Lane.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Benson Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

April 25

• A domestic incident was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• A white male was arrested on West Butler Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.

• A missing person was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Notasulga Road.

• A private property accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A vehicle accident was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on Adams Street.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Rosemere Drive.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Hillcrest Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

 