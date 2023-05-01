May 1
• Assistance was given during a medical on East Patton Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Cherokee Trail.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Hornsby Lane.
April 30
• Criminal mischief was reported on Redden Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on John Street.
• A Black male was arrested during a civil dispute call on Second Street.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical on Lower Tuskegee Road.
April 29
• Theft was reported on Poplar Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Redden Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Friendship Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Noble Extension.
• Trespassing was reported on Old Bridge Street.
• Theft was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Third Street.
• A Black male was arrested during a domestic complaint on Notasulga Road.
April 28
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Magnolia Street.
• A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Kent Road.
• Reckless driving was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A missing person was reported on First Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on North Ashurst Avenue.
• A child custody dispute was reported on Rosemere Drive.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Camellia Drive.
• A welfare check was conducted on Camellia Drive.
• A white male was arrested on Noble Road.
April 27
• Harassing communications was reported on Salem Place.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black female was arrested during a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Hillcrest Street.
• A white male was arrested on U.S. Highway 231.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on First Avenue.
• A suicidal subject was reported on Grimes Street.
April 26
• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Theft was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• A Black male was arrested during a domestic dispute call on North Ashurst Avenue.
• Burglary was reported on Gravel Pit Drive.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Wood Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Burt Mill Road.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Macedonia Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Sylvan Lane.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Benson Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
April 25
• A domestic incident was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• A white male was arrested on West Butler Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.
• A missing person was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Notasulga Road.
• A private property accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A vehicle accident was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on Adams Street.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Rosemere Drive.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Hillcrest Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.