Rondarius Hooks, 28-years old, of Tallassee, turned himself in on Friday, March 12, at 12:30 a.m. Hooks was charged with three counts of first-degree assault and placed in the Elmore County Jail for the alleged shootings that occurred in the Jordanville community at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, where two subjects received minor injuries and one subject with a serious injury was transported by Lifeflight UAB Hospital for further treatment. Before being transported, the victim confirmed the identity of the suspect in the shooting.
According to Tallassee Chief of Police Matthew Higgins, officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue after gunfire was reported nearby. Upon arrival, units located several bullet casings and saw evidence that someone had been injured.
While on the scene, TPD received a report that there was a victim in the emergency room at Tallassee's Community Hospital.
It appears that several subjects were involved in an altercation where gunfire was exchanged, according to Chief Higgins.
This case is currently under investigation.