Tallassee's water filter plant serves roughly 20,000 people and is surrounded by the ruins of what was a textile empire. The eastside mill site alone is over 25 acres of what amounts to burnt debris and waste of past generations.
It could be the vision of future generations that designs the most optional use for the future of the space.
Students enrolled in the Auburn University Master of Landscape Architecture program, along with Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock, Alabama Power's Rod Carter and Tallassee Fire Department chief Eric Jones toured the east side mill site on Friday to let the students see the area and get an understanding what needs to be done to bring the site back to life.
Auburn University's MLA program prepares students for careers as landscape architects who will imagine, design and build the 21st century's landscapes. The program encompasses many aspects of landscape design, including, "cities dealing with the legacies of declining heavy industries.”
Students typically complete their final two semesters in the Alabama Lab, the program's design research lab and in this particular class, the eastside mill is a component of that lab.
Now that the City of Tallassee officially owns the eastside mill site, officials can apply for grant funding to help with the high cost of cleanup of the property. When the time comes, it could be one of these students who helps design an entirely new east and westside Tallassee.
According to AU MLA assistant professor Rob Holmes this experience is beneficial to the City of Tallassee and the students conducting the work.
"Students contribute to things that people really need," Holmes said. "I was familiar with Tallassee and the dam and it felt like a fit. A big portion of the value is knowing their work will contribute to the world around them, but it also gives experience in the field. They get to talk with clients, see the needs. It's a really valuable learning experience."
Hammock said he is concerned with the environmental impact the harsh textile industry made on the environment. In the future, he would like to see the east and west banks of the Tallapoosa joined by the old railroad bridge that once connected the two mill complexes on the river's banks.
"I would love to have a new filter plant, the entire site cleaned up," Hammock said. "With what we are about to do to the downtown streetscape, tie that into the old railroad trestle bridge. Have the decking redone, have it blasted and painted. Make it a nice pedestrian bridge and tie that into a riverwalk on the east side."
This is the second meeting with city officials and students enrolled in the MLA program. Hammock will visit Auburn in April to get a firsthand look at the student's final designs for the site.
"I look forward to seeing what they come up with," He said.