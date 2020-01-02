The Missoula Children’s Theater officially began in 1988. Since that time, the theater group has hosted more than 1.3 million guests. The theater group travels the country two-by-two to set up, produce and perform for audiences, all in a week’s time.
“The annual Missoula Children’s Theater is the highlight of our local McCraney-Cottle Arts Council,” McCraney-Cottle Arts Foundation director Jerry Cunningham said. “Through this performance, we are able to involve a large number of our local and surrounding community.”
With only a small amount of time allotted for the Tallassee performance, MCT actors must move swiftly to coordinate the performance. After the auditions and roles are assigned, the first rehearsal wil begin that same evening and rehearsals continue each evening until the night of the performance.
Following the performance, all of the props and costumes were packed into the duo’s red Ford F-150 and the MCT head to the next town, where they will do it all over again. On average we put about 10,000 miles on the truck per tour.
While the theater group performs in cities large and small, the pair said most of their stops are in small communities that, in many cases, lack a fine arts presence.
The Missoula Children’s Theater and the McCraney-Cottle Arts Foundation have been collaborating for 13-years to bring performances to Tallassee.
This year, auditions for Sleeping Beauty will be held inside the Tallassee High Scholl auditorium. Auditions are open to students K-12 in all area schools, and will begin promptly at 3:30 p.m. on Jan 13.
For more information contact Cunningham at 334-283-5151.