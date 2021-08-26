August 16
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Three subpoenas were served on Cotton Ridge Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given in a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
There was an arrest warrant on Quail Run Drive.
There was an animal complaint on Hickory Street.
A written warning was given following a traffic stop on Camilla Drive.
Officers assisted a motorist on Kent Road.
There was a warrant arrest on Duke Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on S Ann Avenue.
Negative contact was made following an attempt to serve on S Ann Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Lower Tuskegee Road.
A report was made following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a complaint of a suspicious person on Lower Tuskegee Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
Negative contact was made in a citizen assist on Barnett Boulevard.
A report was made following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
There was a false alarm called on Macedonia Road.
There was a patrol follow-up on Herd Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on East Patton Street.
A report was made for theft on Central Boulevard,
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Extra residential patrol was given on 1st Avenue.
Extra residential patrol was given on 1st Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a complaint of loitering on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
There was a false commercial alarm call on Friendship Road.
August 17
There was extra residential patrol on 6th Avenue.
Officers assisted Tallassee Fire Department on Friendship Road.
There was extra residential patrol on 1st Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Whatley Drive.
A warrant arrest was made on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
Advice was given in a welfare check on Gilmer Avenue.
A report was made for criminal mischief on Gilmer Avenue.
There was a funeral escort on Friendship Road.
Negative contact was made following a complaint of a suspicious person on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given in a domestic dispute on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop or Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
Advice was given in a domestic dispute on Friendship Road.
Advice was given in a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
There was a follow-up on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A written warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A written warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A written warning was given following a traffic stop on 6th Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given in a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
A warrant arrest was made following a traffic stop on central Boulevard.
Officers assisted on a medical call on East Patton Street.
There was a juvenile complaint on West James Street.
There was an animal complaint on Main Street.
Extra residential patrol was given on 1st Avenue.
Extra residential patrol was given on Burnt Springs Court.
Extra residential patrol was given a Log circle.
Extra residential patrol was given on Poplar Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Extra residential patrol was given on Cottage Hill Court.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Extra residential patrol was given all First Avenue.
A report was made for recovered property on Dorman Avenue.
Advice was given it a welfare check on Johnson Lane.
Advice was given following a report of suspicious activity on James Street.
August 18
Advice was given following a report of suspicious activity on Hillcrest Street.
Negative contact was made following a complaint of a domestic incident on Quail Run Drive.
Extra residential patrol was given on 1st Avenue.
Officers directed traffic on Barnett Boulevard.
Officers directed traffic on Jordan Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
There was a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on James Street.
Animal Control was called to Ray Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on N DuBose Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Ashurst Bar Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmore Avenue.
There were two warrant arrests made on Jordan Avenue.
Negative contact was made in an investigation on Redden Avenue.
Officers answered a false alarm call on Thomas circle.
Officers directed traffic on Jordan Avenue.
Advice was given in a civil matter on East Patton Street.
Officers directed traffic on Friendship Road.
A warrant arrest is made on East Patton Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
There was a follow-up on N Ann Avenue.
A report was made for theft on Freeman Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
A report was made for theft on East Patton Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Whatley Drive.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
Advice was given in a citizen assist on East Patton Street.
There was a follow-up on East Patton Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on N Ann Avenue.
There was a juvenile complaint on Ashurst Avenue.
A report was made for theft on Riverside Avenue.
An alarm call was canceled on Taylor Road.
Advise was given following a complaint of a disorderly person on Muskogee Trail.
Advice was given following a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Central Boulevard.
August 19
Advice was given following a complaint of a disorderly person on Monroe Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers directed traffic on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
Officers directed traffic on Jordan Avenue.
A report was made after property was found on Guesthouse Drive.
Officers answered a false alarm call on Jordan Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on First Avenue.
There was a follow-up on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Cherry Street.
Animal Control was called Ray street.
There was a traffic accident without injury on East Patton Street.
There was a report made for property damage on N Ann Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
Advice was given in a citizen assist all Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on East Butler Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A report was made for harassing communications on E Patton Street.
Officers direct traffic on Jordan Avenue.
There was a traffic accident with no injuries on Gilmer Avenue.
There was a false alarm call on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given in a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
There was a juvenile complaint on Poplar Street.
Officers gave an escort on Notasulga Road.
August 20
A business was secure following a business check on Gilmer Avenue.
A business was secure following a business check on Kent Road.
There was a false alarm call on Notasulga Road.
A business was secure following a business check on Gilmer Avenue.
A business was secure following a business check on Gilmer Avenue.
Negative contact was made following a complaint of a prowler on Oak Heights Road.
Officers directed traffic on AL Hwy 229.
Officers directed traffic on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on South James Street.
There was a traffic accident with no injuries on Barnett Boulevard.
There was an abandoned vehicle found on Lower River Road.
A warrant arrest was made on Freeman Avenue.
Negative contact was made in an attempt to serve on S Ann Avenue.
Negative contact was made in an attempt to serve on Macedonia Road.
The roadway was cleared during a motorist assist on Central Boulevard.
Officers assisted medics on 2nd Avenue.
Advice was given in a citizen assist on Barnett Boulevard.
Officers directed traffic on AL Hwy 229.
Negative contact was made following a complaint of gunfire on N Ann Avenue.
Advice was given in a civil matter on Adams Street.
Negative contact was made in a 911 hang-up on Hickory Street.
Negative contact was made following a complaint of a domestic dispute on Riley Street.
An alarm call was canceled on Notasulga Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A business was secure following a business check on Kent Road.
A business was secure following a business check on Gilmer Avenue.
August 21
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers assisted with a medical call on Gilmer Avenue
Advice was given following a complaint of an intoxicated person on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
There was a motor vehicle accident with no injury on West Gantts Mill Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
August 22
A business was secure on Kent Road following a business check.
A business was secure on Gilmer Avenue following a business check.
A business was secure on Notasulga Road following a business check.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers assisted on a medical call on Barnett Boulevard.
A report was made in a domestic dispute on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a citizen assist on Wall Street.
Officers assisted on a medical call on Barnett Boulevard.
A report was made after property was found on West Gantts Mill Road.
There was an escort on Al Hwy 299.
Advice was given following a complaint of a disorderly subject on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given in a citizen inquiry on Gilmer Avenue.
There was a false alarm call on Friendship Road.
Advice was given following a citizen assist a Little John Drive.
An alarm call was canceled on Friendship Road.
Advice was given in a citizen assist on Little John Drive.
A report was made for burglary on Main Street.
There was a complaint of theft on Sims Avenue.
Advice was given following a complaint of a fight in progress on Friendship Road.
Advice was given following a complaint of theft Sims Avenue.
Advice was given following a fight altercation or Barnett Boulevard.
A report was made for assault on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given in a fight/altercation on Gilmer Avenue.
Extra business patrol was given on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers assisted a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
There was a follow-up investigation on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a welfare check on Salem Place.
The roadway was clear from debris on Sims Avenue.
Advice was given following an attempt to contact on Sims Avenue.
Advice was given following a complaint of a prowler on N Ann Avenue.