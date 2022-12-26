James Brown once again has authored a book to be found at The Apothecary in Tallassee.
“Junior Brown: a man and his family” is now on the shelves where Brown’s “The Nursing Home Book” was found just three years ago. Brown’s latest effort looks at his father’s life based on interviews and Brown’s journaling that started more than two decades ago. "I'm not sure I've gotten it right yet, that page has been a struggle,” Brown said. “Years ago, a friend of mine suggested I was too close to the material, but I am the only one I know who can handle this task."
The book’s opening page and first chapter chronicles Brown’s father Junior Brown losing a leg in a tragic accident. After Brown struggled in publishing another book Brown opened the original notes from his father’s story that were put away for 15 years before Brown brought them out again. He looked at the opening page penned in 1998 — a page he is still unsure about.
“Years ago as I interviewed family and friends and former employees and co-workers about certain areas of his life, my Aunt Geraldine suggested I be careful what I put in that book,” Brown said. “She told me, ‘You will have that to chew on for a long time.’ With time I think I understand some of what she was attempting to explain.”
Brown has spent years going back through the notes and journals rewriting most everything and leaving on the floor several chapters.
“What we tried to do was make this something everyone could read and still be entertained,” Brown said. “Those who would like a taste of how life was, once upon a time, can enjoy a stroll down memory lane as we visit on the porch, along the sideline at a football game or somewhere at work whether at the county shop, the watermelon market or on the road repairing equipment for those with breakdowns.”
Brown said the book has antecedents from life on a farm in Autaugaville, life on a farm as a youth and enlisting in the Army rising to be a tank commander in north Africa.
“While Junior Brown was a young man he fueled his interest in machinery the best he could,” Brown said. “In the days prior to the Second World War the fourth son of Mollie Bea Hilyer and Herman Brown was encouraged to enlist. During his service at home his mechanical inclination led to his M.O.S.”
Brown said Junior Brown sailed to Cairo from New York in 1941.
“His job would be to teach the British and other Allies how to maintain the gyro-stabilizer and the electric traverse,” Brown said. “This piece of electronics held a tank's gun level while advancing over uneven terrain. Once the United States declared war those members of the task force there on the ground in North Africa took part in whatever became required.”
Brown said he hopes the book captures some of the stories and life his father held and lived. Brown is also hopeful Tallassee will like this book like they did “The Nursing Home Book.”
“The first was sold at The Apothecary [on Gilmer Avenue],” Brown said. “While I marketed “The Nursing Home Book,” more books were sold from The Apothecary than any other location.”