The City of Tallassee is once again taking bids on repairs at the Recreation Center and the Community Library. Bids for repairs at both facilities were submitted back on Jan. 24, but after a closer look at the scope of work, the bid process was reopened.
"Councilmember Jeremy Taunton works at True Value and he has a lot more construction knowledge than I do, so he wanted to redo these bids, look at it and come up with a scope of work," Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock said.
Some of the repairs at the library include reglazing the windows where needed, removing all preexisting shutters, remove and replace any rotten wood on windows and below window panels, using high-quality exterior paint and primer equivalent to "Benjamin Moore Gloss" finish paint on windows, panels below the windows, doors, columns, porch, stoops, rails and more.
"He came up with the scope of work for the library and for the Rec Center," Hammock said.
At the rec center, some of the repairs call for removing existing metal roofing, remove gutters, demo the covered breezeway on the south side of the building, install all new metal roofing trim.
A full list of needed repairs at both locations can be picked up at city hall, located at 3 Freeman Ave. All bids are due by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10. Bids will be opened at the scheduled 5 p.m. work session, also at city hall.
"We will have to see what happens," Hammock said. "I will be out of town on business."
Councilmember Bill Godwin will serve as mayor pro tem in Hammock's absence.