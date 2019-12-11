Veterans Park was filled with people from Tallassee and surrounding areas Friday night for the annual Holiday Market and Christmas Tree Lighting.
Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock welcomed everyone to the tree lighting and he and councilmembers invited all the children to help count down the lighting of the 2019 Christmas tree.
“We hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and a happy new year,” Hammock said.
The tree was lit just after 6:30 p.m. This is Year 1 for the city’s Christmas tree, which was planted in October of 2018 along with the Christmas tree at the Tallassee Community Library and at Bell Park.
The Christmas tree, which is a Momi Fir, was donated to the City of Tallassee from 3 AM Growers last year. The tree is a species native to central and southern Japan, growing at low to moderate altitudes of 150 to 5,000 feet. The trees grow to 160 feet tall and 6½ feet in diameter.
According to Hammock, the slower growth rate of the Momi Fir will allow the city to utilize the new trees much longer than those in the past.