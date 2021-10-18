Saturday morning The City of Wetumpka along with First Community Bank hosted the Fall Farmers Market starting at 8 a.m. There was a large turnout for the event with several vendors from Wetumpka and surrounding areas.
The Farmers Market was built with the help of HGTV's Hometown Take Over. In the final episode of the sires, Ty Pennington says, "Build it, and they will come," as the copula was placed on the roof of the pole barn that houses the Farmers Market.
It turns out Ty was correct because Saturday they showed up.
Shana's Place from Shorter was at the Farmers Market selling a variety of fresh-cut meats. Tif's Piggy Pickles and More offered a variety of fresh preserves. T&K Hobby Shop offered a wide selection of woodcrafts. B&B Farms & Goods sold fresh chili and soups. Evans Produce from Chilton County sold freshly grown vegetables. Hometown Homemade Co was at the event offering fresh honey and preserves, and Pure Honey from the Prattville Honey Farm also offered freshly harvested honey at the Farmers Market.
Not only were there plenty of great vendors offering fresh produce and other specialty items at the Farmers Market but there were fun activities for children like a petting zoo, presented by Wildly Blessed out of Eclectic. There was also face painting, and corn hole games.
Chrietzberg Photography was on site and offered family photographs at the Farmers Market.