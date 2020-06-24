As the warm weather sets in, many are heading outdoors for various activities. Some are heading to the waterfront and to ensure citizen safety, the City of Tallassee recently had several boards replaced at the Lake Talisi Nature Tail. The wooden section of the nature trail was also pressure washed and seal coated.
"This administration has been very big on walkability for the people of Tallassee surrounding areas," Mayor Johnny Hammock said.
This improvement project was funded with the city's 2-cent gas tax increase the council passed in 2017.
"We earmarked those 2 cents for pedestrian walkways like sidewalks, this Riverwalk, street repairs and drainage problems," Hammock said.
City officials also wrapped up the new sidewalk project on James Street and are gearing up to replace sidewalks in the downtown area that will tie into the downtown Technical Assistance Program (TAP) grant project. The TAP grant is administered through the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Last year the city replaced sidewalks in East Tallassee and in the Jordanville community.